We need to talk about all the super homoerotic stuff happening on The History Channel’s YouTube page

Last week, we alerted you to The History Channel’s upcoming event docuseries, Colosseum, a perhaps unintentionally sexy look at the age of gladiators filled with ancient Roman eye candy that had us setting our DVRs to the network for the first time in… ever?

Well, because we’re so thirsty such big history buffs, that got us wondering what else HISTORY had to offer. It only took a quick Google search to find that the network’s YouTube page is rife with content that, while not overtly queer, is definitely twinged with enough homoeroticism to please the casual internet browser—we’re talking hours and hours of footage of strapping men recreating ancient battles in frequently very little clothing.

Related: History buffs list their favorite facts about queerness through the ages

Of course, there’s a lot of other stuff to sift through. In the past decade or so, HISTORY has gotten a lot of flak for straying away from actual history, and the YouTube channel reflects that with a mind-numbing amount of sensationalist video about aliens, conspiracies, and two dudes who like to dig through trash in search of priceless antiques (wait… maybe that last one’s a little gay?).

With that in mind, we’ve assembled a handy guide to only the gayest content available on HISTORY’s YouTube. Check out the below and, who knows? Maybe you’ll learn something! Or maybe you’ll just watch them on mute—that’s fine too, we don’t judge.

We’re busting out the big guns to start: To our delight, there’s a whole YouTube series dedicated to showing you how historic warriors from around the world managed to get so buff and so strong. From the gladiators to ninjas to Medieval knights, fitness influencer Omar Isuf walks viewers through training regimens from long ago that—honestly?—look exhausting. Still, we don’t mind tuning in to see Isur (in the words of Gaga) serve it ancient city style.

Modern Marvels: The Strongest Men in the World

Now, if you’re really into muscles—we’re talking big, bulking bodies of steel—you’ll want to check out this classic episode of Modern Marvels from 2001, which the network has uploaded in full on its YouTube. In it, experts examine the world of professional bodybuilding, tracing our present-day Strong Men and Women all the way back to the Greeks and the early days of Olympics. It’s 46 full minutes of vein-bulging brawn.

Clash of the Gods: Hercules Vanquishes the Hydra

Thanks to high school history class and/or Disney, you’re likely well aware of the legend of Hercules, the athletic demigod who went from zero to hero. Still, you might not mind hearing his story all over again via this Greek mythology series, which has the good sense to cast a bulky, square-jawed actor to play the titular hero in various re-enactments of his “12 Labours.” He’s such a beefcake that you won’t even mind the shoddy CGI Hydra… Not that much, at least.

Vikings… Just The Shirtless Stuff

One of the network’s rare forays into narrative dramatic television was the Norse action epic, Vikings, which ran for six full seasons between 2013-2020. We wish we could tell you if it wasn’t any good, but we simply haven’t seen it! Thankfully, someone over at HISTORY was looking out for the gays, editing and uploading this 90-second supercut of shirtless scenes from the series’ second season, complete with a sexy, swinging ’70s score. Hubba, hubba! Wait, should we actually go back and watch this show?

In Search Of … With Zachary Quinto

In 2018, HISTORY revived this long-running documentary series all about mysterious phenomena and the supernatural. Now, for those in search of skin, In Search Of pales in comparison to the content above, but it does boast the handsome—and gay!—Zachary Quinto as its host (following in the footsteps of his Spock predecessor, Leonard Nimoy, who hosted from ’77 – ’82). We think the series could stand to include a lot more of Quinto’s handsome face, but if you get your kicks from watching the actor hunt down the lost city of Atlantis, then have at it!

How the Stonewall Riots Sparked a Movement

And, if you were hoping for real queer history, we’re sorry to say that HISTORY offers very little on that front (at least compared to the hours and hours of Ancient Aliens they air). The most substantial piece we could find was this 4-minute summary of the Stonewall Riots, and a quick tribute to the legendary trans activist Marsha P Johnson, but we know there are far more stories to tell. For instance, over on Discovery+, there’s a whole series dedicated to some of the most important queer stories in history.