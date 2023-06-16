Neil Patrick Harris celebrates turning 50 by posting a thirsty selfie

Many happy returns to actor Neil Patrick Harris, who celebrated turning 50 on Thursday.

Harris marked the occasion by posting a topless selfie, captioning it, “Fifty. Let’s GO.”

Among those to respond was Sam Smith, who posted a love heart. Cheyenne Jackson said, “Happy 50th tiger.”

Harris has been a regular fixture on our screens for decades, ever since he got his break playing teen MD Do0gie Howser M.D between 1989 and 1993.

Other notable roles include Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, Count Olaf on the Netflix series A Series of Unfortunate Events, and the title character in Joss Whedon’s musical Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. He is currently starring in Uncoupled as a gay man facing single life again after the end of a long-term relationship.

On film, he featured in Starship Troopers (1997), Gone Girl (2014), and last year’s The Matrix Resurrections.

He’s a theatre regular, with star roles in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Cabaret, Stephen Sondheim’s Company and Assassins. He most recently appeared in Peter Pan Goes Wrong in NYC.

Harris has won a Tony award and five Primetime Emmy awards, among other accolades.

Husband David Burtka

On TV, Harris and his husband David Burtka, 48, have produced and feature in Hulu’s Drag Me To Dinner. The reality competition sees drag queens compete to throw the best dinner parties.

Harris began dating Burtka in 2004, two years before he publicly came out as gay in 2006. They married in September 2014 in Italy. Their children, twins Gideon and Harper, were born via a surrogate on October 12, 2010.

Burtka posted a birthday message to his husband on his own Instagram.

“I can not believe you are 50!! Happy Birthday. You still look so damn hot. You continue to surprise me on how amazing you are. As we both grow older, our connection gets deeper and our love grows stronger. Let’s keep laughing through the next 50.”