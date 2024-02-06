NFL analyst suggests Taylor Swift might want to date 49ers tight end George Kittle, sparks widespread outrage

NFL Network analyst David Carr might want to think twice before he plays matchmaker.

The ex-NFL QB, who owns the single-season record for getting sacked, was talking Monday about the most intriguing players to watch during Media Night, where thousands of credentialed “journalists” ask Super Bowl participants any questions they want.

While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce promised to be the most popular player (for T-Swift reasons), Carr thought George Kittle, the San Francisco 49er’s gregarious tight end, could steal the show.

But he probably regrets the way he phrased his prediction. For some reason, Carr decided to bring Taylor Swift into the conversation.

The Swifties, and NFL fans alike, were not pleased!

“I’m glad Taylor Swift is out of the country. Because if she sees George Kittle, she might rethink the tight end that she chose,” he said.

Instead of generating laughter, Carr was admonished by his co-host.

“[Kittle] is married to his college sweetheart! C’mon!,” said NFL Media personality Kimmi Chex.

Looks like Carr was sacked again! Ouch!

For those seeking confirmation, Kittle is married to his high school sweetheart, Claire, and they’re beautiful together.

The vibes are immaculate indeed.

Carr’s comic miscue aside, there are a lot of reasons to like Kittle! The brains behind “National Tight Ends Day,” the five-time Pro Bowler is one of the most engaging personalities in the league.

His mic’d up moments, full of banter and lighthearted quips, are legendary.

Kittle is also an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Along with former cornerback Richard Sherman, he spoke out in support of LGBTQ+ Niners fans when the team started the NFL’s first ever LGBTQ+ fan club in 2019.

“As we prepare for the upcoming football season, we want to celebrate the passion of all the faithful, no matter how they identify,” he said in the announcement. “If your team is the Red and Gold, you belong in the 49ers family.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Kittle is All-American muscle… but with a flare. He isn’t afraid to stand out and express himself.

We would wear that neon track suit any spring day.

Or at least at the nighttime rave!

One of the best tight ends in the NFC, Kittle is Kelce’s contemporary both on and off the field. The two-time Super Bowl champ rocked a great look long before he met Swift.

It was already shaping up to be the year of T-Kelce (sorry)!, with an SNL hosting stint under his belt and lucrative endorsements with Bud Light and Pfizer.

The latter two partnerships turned Kelce into MAGA’s most hated football player. Homophobes have now resorted to spewing deranged conspiracy theories about his romance with Swift, the most famous pop star in the world.

However, it’s more than fair to say Kelce is benefitting from his romantic affiliation with the “Lover Boy” singer. He was named PEOPLE‘s sexiest man in sports, which seems a bit fishy.

Yes, Kelce is a handsome fella, but is he really the sexiest man in all of sports? That’s quite the title for any football jock.

It’s also quite the statement to say Kelce invented the fade, despite what the New York Times thinks.

So yes, it is true: Taylor Swift is elevating Travis Kelce.

But in turn, Kelce is more than happy to elevate Kittle. He doesn’t need David Carr’s help.

These two guys are brothers.

“[Kittle] is the best tight end in the league,” he said.

These two tight ends just go better together.

So stop trying to drive them apart, alright?!