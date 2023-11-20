NFL uses Carl Nassib to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion, scoring big points in the process

The NFL reaches nearly 30 million fans on Instagram. And over the weekend, the league used its almighty reach to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion.

That’s pretty awesome!

The NFL and The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, is extending its partnership through 2024. The Trevor Project will provide LGBTQ+ inclusive programming and training to the NFL, while the league pledges to continue its annual donation of $100,000.

The two entities first teamed up in 2021, when Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay.

Nassib, who retired last summer, was featured on the NFL’s page Saturday.

“It’s been so inspiring to work with The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ youth mental health, and it’s amazing to see the NFL continue their commitment to inclusivity in sports,” he said. “LGBTQ young people deserve love, support, and acceptance on and off the field.”

Nassib announced his retirement in early September, just days before the start of the 2023 season. In an interview with CBS This Morning, the six-year vet said he was ready for a new challenge.

“Football has been something I’ve been doing since I was eight, and I just felt like I’m very proud of my career. I’ve played a lot of games, played a lot of football, and I’m ready to move on to the next chapter,” he said.

The defensive lineman was laying the groundwork for his post-football career in the months leading up to retirement. He’s the founder of Rayze, an app that matches users with local non-profits. In addition, Nassib was named to the board to the United Way of Chester County, a community organization in his home county.

On the personal side, Nassib is dating Olympian Søren Dahl, with whom he’s sharing many special memories. The pair enjoyed a hot gay summer that made all of us jealous, traveling to Rome and Lake Como.

Earlier this month, Dahl posted an adorable photo dump of the two.

Nassib embarked on two successful seasons after coming out, making the playoffs twice. For years, there was a homophobic belief around male team sports that gay players would be a distraction and prevent their teams from winning.

Nassib laid that theory to rest, once and for all.

Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen, who publicly came out as gay prior to training camp, is also proving that misguided notion wrong. The Jaguars are 7-3 this season and in control of the AFC South.

Maxen was also featured as part of the NFL and Trevor Project’s collaboration.

“Athletes and coaches can experience a lot of pressure, so it’s great to see the NFL partner with The Trevor Project,” he said. “Having someone to talk to in tough times can help prevent suicide, and fostering supportive environments can positively impact the mental health of coaches and players.”

When Maxen made his big announcement, he credited his support system of friends and family.

“It wasn’t until recently–and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner–that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” he said.

Most of all, he was tired of living a lie.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” he added. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.”

Over the last three years, more than 200 NFL employees have taken LGBTQ+ programs provided by The Trevor Project. Education and representation are the best two ways to eradicate ignorance.

It’s great to see the NFL more than doing its part.