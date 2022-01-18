0 feet away

Nobody knows why Grindr is trending but the floodgates are open and it’s hilarious

By

Gay dating app Grindr started tending in Twitter’s “Home & family” section on Tuesday, and nobody seems to know why.

Some joked about the ubiquitous app making a pivot.

And one good Samaritan told Kathy Griffin to remain calm:

But mostly, Twitter users chose to leave the mystery unsolved and just share their favorite Grindr memories, memes and hot takes.

Here’s what folks are saying: