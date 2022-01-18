Nobody knows why Grindr is trending but the floodgates are open and it’s hilarious

Gay dating app Grindr started tending in Twitter’s “Home & family” section on Tuesday, and nobody seems to know why.
Why is grindr trending?
— Andreanna (@glamasaurus) January 18, 2022
Some joked about the ubiquitous app making a pivot.
Grindr is rebranding ladies ?? pic.twitter.com/pCTXHHJUqT
— Isaac Daniel Snyder (@IsaacDSnyder) January 18, 2022
And one good Samaritan told Kathy Griffin to remain calm:
Grindr is trending.
— ? dropachimneyonthem ???? (@dropachimneyon1) January 18, 2022
But mostly, Twitter users chose to leave the mystery unsolved and just share their favorite Grindr memories, memes and hot takes.
Here’s what folks are saying:
when he said goodnight to you an hour ago and you see him active on grindr
— Gray? (@_jason25) January 17, 2022
*Someone viewed you on Grindr* pic.twitter.com/G92kTRL5lf
— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) January 16, 2022
me tapping a profile that says ‘no taps!’ on grindr pic.twitter.com/3Ic5zU7JJE
— benji (@benjibr_) January 18, 2022
I really don’t think a lot of gays know the terminology anymore.
Is it possible to be anon and not looking for hookups? What are you looking for then? #grindr
??? pic.twitter.com/vKfM65tFvF
— Chasen Mens (@Chaseewell) January 18, 2022
the same men who assume women “become” lesbians because no man wants them are the same straight men on grindr ???
— Nio (@OthelloVen) January 18, 2022
remember when nicki promoted her pinkprint tour via grindr?? pic.twitter.com/cp4nWft8hE
— * (@wraith2china) January 18, 2022
me if ignoring people on grindr was a job pic.twitter.com/vnSA1L4zz3
— Kyle Lewis (@vxmp_ires) January 18, 2022
somebody clearly catfishing on grindr. their bio says "ask me anything ??"
I said "what's your IG?" and they blocked me ??
— chidozie ekwensi (@chidofauxreal) January 18, 2022
Grindr gay: we’d have to build a connection first.
Me: pic.twitter.com/QIlcbGp7Az
— ? Ennio Galliard ? (@Moognific) January 18, 2022
i blocked this guy on grindr and didn’t know that he had another account, so he dropped me a message from his other account. now i’ll have to meet him, because he winned the game
— aladiña (@aladamusic) January 18, 2022
Grindr approving my profile picture pic.twitter.com/32nvNLU9ZM
— Tom Aspaul (@tom_aspaul) January 17, 2022
hey bestie
— Grindr (@Grindr) January 18, 2022