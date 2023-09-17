NSYNC’s big news, Paulie Calafiore’s jock, & the truth about gay beaches

Clear your calendar for the 15 queer films we’re most excited about this fall, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Michelle Wolf went to the gay beach.
@michelleisawolf What kind are you? It’s Great To Be Here now streaming on @Netflix Is A Joke #dogpark #gaybeach #standup #michellewolf #netflix ♬ original sound – Michelle Wolf
Tommy told off a bully.
@daddyfiles Anyone can wear nail polish. Girls, boys, everyone. Even football players. Proud of Tommy. 💅🏈 #nailpolish #football #parenting #gender #genderstereotypes #toxicmasculinity #raisingboys ♬ original sound – Aaron
Daddy Mike experienced his first double elimination.
@markatlewis we stan mike #fyp #foryou #dragrace ♬ …Baby One More Time – Britney Spears
Queer celebs named the song of the summer.
@logotv What was the gayest song of the summer? The queer celebs at this year’s VMAs weigh in. #vmas #vmas2023 #troyesivan #kylieminogue ♬ original sound – Logo
Matt Friend railed the Republicans.
@themattfriend A blast doing my Donald Trump, DeSantis, and more impressions on TV! #donaldtrump #trump #rondesantis #desantis #mitchmcconnell #mcconnell #impression #voice ♬ original sound – Matthew Friend
Paris Is Burning turned 33.
@gaytimes Reading is what? Fundamental! The legendary Paris Is Burning was released 33 years ago 🪩 #parisisburning #willininja #venusxtravaganza #pepperlabeija #motherofthehouse #houseofxtravaganza #houseofninja #houseoflabeija ♬ Deep house – TOKYO Lonesome Blue
Paulie Calafiore answered the question.
@rickycornish Replying to @Paulie Calafiore Icon behavior. 🔥 #pauliecalafiore #gay #bisexual🏳️🌈 #lgbt #pride #jockstrap ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish
Gypsy Sport dropped a new line.
@queerty Wanting all of these fits is an understatement! 😍 #BTS with #GypsySport brand in Los Angeles. #Into #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Queerty*
‘NSYNC teased a comeback.
@lancebass
WE WERE ON A BREAK!♬ original sound – Life, Work Advice & Memes
And Tom Daley did a home workout.
@tomdaley
HOME WORKOUT!♬ Feel It – Club Edit – Jazzy
3 Comments
bachy
Sensitive readers may be interested to know that I recently compared my astrological chart to Justin Timberlake’s astrological chart — and found out that we are NOT compatible. Apparently our relationship should be “reconsidered,” and is very “unlikely to last,” because of the “unpleasant moments” which may “predominate.” Also, it is recommended that I stop “dramatizing things.”
Does Queerty have Justin Timberlake’s phone number? It’s time I let that motherf*cker know that it’s over!
DennisMpls
Bachy, you have my sincere condolences. I know how I would feel if some astrological comparisons said the same thing about me and Timothee Chalamet. Yeah, I know he’s straight, but one of the inevitabilities of life is evolution….
Pietro D
Ha Ha !