*NSYNC’s big news, Paulie Calafiore’s jock, & the truth about gay beaches

By

Clear your calendar for the 15 queer films we’re most excited about this fall, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Michelle Wolf went to the gay beach.

@michelleisawolf What kind are you? It’s Great To Be Here now streaming on @Netflix Is A Joke #dogpark #gaybeach #standup #michellewolf #netflix ♬ original sound – Michelle Wolf

Tommy told off a bully.

@daddyfiles Anyone can wear nail polish. Girls, boys, everyone. Even football players. Proud of Tommy. 💅🏈 #nailpolish #football #parenting #gender #genderstereotypes #toxicmasculinity #raisingboys ♬ original sound – Aaron

Daddy Mike experienced his first double elimination.

@markatlewis we stan mike #fyp #foryou #dragrace ♬ …Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

Queer celebs named the song of the summer.

@logotv What was the gayest song of the summer? The queer celebs at this year’s VMAs weigh in. #vmas #vmas2023 #troyesivan #kylieminogue ♬ original sound – Logo

Matt Friend railed the Republicans.

@themattfriend A blast doing my Donald Trump, DeSantis, and more impressions on TV! #donaldtrump #trump #rondesantis #desantis #mitchmcconnell #mcconnell #impression #voice ♬ original sound – Matthew Friend

Paris Is Burning turned 33.

@gaytimes Reading is what? Fundamental! The legendary Paris Is Burning was released 33 years ago 🪩 #parisisburning #willininja #venusxtravaganza #pepperlabeija #motherofthehouse #houseofxtravaganza #houseofninja #houseoflabeija ♬ Deep house – TOKYO Lonesome Blue

Paulie Calafiore answered the question.

@rickycornish Replying to @Paulie Calafiore Icon behavior. 🔥 #pauliecalafiore #gay #bisexual🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #pride #jockstrap ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish

Gypsy Sport dropped a new line.

@queerty Wanting all of these fits is an understatement! 😍 #BTS with #GypsySport brand in Los Angeles. #Into #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – Queerty*

NSYNC teased a comeback.

@lancebass

WE WERE ON A BREAK!

♬ original sound – Life, Work Advice & Memes

And Tom Daley did a home workout.

@tomdaley

HOME WORKOUT!

♬ Feel It – Club Edit – Jazzy

