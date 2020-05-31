Older brother shuts down younger sister’s homophobic bully with one fantastic Facebook post

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

21-year-old Joseph Flinders made international headlines in 2015 after he posted an open letter on Facebook to his 11-year-old sister Lola’s school bully who said it was “disgusting” she had a gay brother.

Along with the Facebook post, Flinders included a photo himself and Lola at Manchester Pride.

“An open letter to the odious little toad who gave my baby sister a hard time for having a gay big brother,” the letter began. “I just wanted to give an example of what a decent upbringing looks like.”

“This is a photo I took of us at the gay pride parade, which she asked to attend with me. I think that’s pretty cool of an eleven-year-old, don’t you?”

It continued, “I’ve never known such an accepting, compassionate, loving child and I don’t want your hate-filled existence making her any less than she is. … I think she’s pretty great and she’s prouder than ever to tell people her brother is gay. So enjoy spreading hate to nobody that gives a toss.”