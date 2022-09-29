Olivia Wilde made this conservative cry after calling him a “hero to the incel community”

Don’t Worry Darling‘s press tour has been nothing short of madness, and now its torrent of tabloids has claimed one more (unlikely) victim: Anti-LGBTQ conservative pedagog Jordan Peterson.

The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller has been feeding those of us who live on the extreme end of the “messy b*tch who lives for drama” scale, offering up rumored on-set feuds, spit-swapping, and so much more. But even while its busy pulling solid box office numbers, Don’t Worry Darling‘s reign of chaos isn’t over yet.

The latest unfolded on a recent edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, of all places. The disgraced English “host” welcomed Canadian “professor” Peterson onto his program to talk about whatever it is two conservative trolls talk about.

But, at one point, Morgan referenced an Interview Magazine profile of Wilde, in which the actor-director revealed that Don’t Worry Darling‘s villain (played by Chris Pine) is based on Peterson. In the piece, she describes Peterson as “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,’ and Morgan wondered what he thought of that label:

“Incels being these weirdo, loner men who are despicable in many ways—is that you?,” Morgan asked. “Are you the intellectual hero to these people?”

“Sure, why not,” Peterson responded. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men.”

It’s at this point in the conversation that Peterson gets visibly choked up. “Aren’t the marginalized supposed to have a voice?” Well, sure, Peterson, but you don’t seem to care about anyone’s voice but your own.

In any event, Morgan calls attention to his guest’s welling tears, and that’s when Peterson really dials up the theatrics:

“It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category,” he says. “You get these casual insults, these incels—what do they mean? These men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky, and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them.”

The generalizing from Peterson? Far too much. Well all know why men like him get called incels, and it’s because they’ve often said or done far worse to women, or other actually marginalized communities.

Despite the waterworks, Peterson claims he wasn’t all that offended by Wilde’s words, calling it a “low-level” insult. Apparently, it even convinced him to check out Don’t Worry Darling‘s trailer: “I thought, ‘I’d go see that movie.’ and perhaps I will, probably.”

Of course, Peterson somehow found a way to turn it around and inflate his own ego: “I hope that if I had to be played by someone, [Chris Pine] is a very good-looking man, so that seems alright… I hope he gets my fashion style choice right when he plays me. And it was a joke—all of that was a joke.”

Har-har, Peterson. Don’t flatter yourself, darling.

For the curious, you can watch Peterson’s crocodile tears in the interview below, starting just after the 39:50 mark.