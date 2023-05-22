Only Melania could find a way to use her husband’s rape trial to make more money for herself

Melania Trump has tried her hand at a few different businesses over the years. First, there was the whole modeling thing. Then in 2010, she launched a short-lived line of QVC jewelry. She also briefly marketed a skin care line at high-end department stores for a time. Oh, and there are her NFTs, which she occasionally plugs on social media.

But none of those ventures have been nearly as profitable as her $3.2 billion marriage to Donald Trump, which reportedly became even more profitable for the ex-FLOTUS this month after her husband lost that defamation and battery civil case against E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million.

According to OK, Melania reportedly used the trial and verdict to once again renegotiate the prenup she signed with the one-term, twice-impeached, indicted ex-president 18 years ago when they first got married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

Rather than go through the trouble and expense of drawing up an entirely new agreement, however, a source tells OK that Trump gave into his wife’s demands for the sake of his 2024 presidential run–and avoid yet another scandalous divorce. (He’s been through two of those already and both of them cost him a ton of money.)

He is said to have agreed to give her a larger monthly allowance and to up the couple’s 17-year-old son Barron’s inheritance. But, in doing so, he also said Melania must join him more often on the campaign trail.

So far, she has attended less than half a dozen public events since her husband announced he was running for president again last November, and she’s only given one interview to Fox News, in which she said it would be a “privilege” to serve as first lady again.

“This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation,” the source says. “Let’s just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald–and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her.”

The source adds that, prior to coming up with their new agreement, Melania had been speaking to divorce lawyers and was planning a three-month trial separation.

“She was going to summer in Europe with Barron and take the time to figure out her next steps regarding her marriage,” they say.

The last time the couple is believed to have renegotiated their prenup was in 2017, after Trump was sworn into office. Melania didn’t move into the White House for the first six months of his presidency. At the time, she claimed she was waiting for Barron to finish up the school year, but insiders said she was holding out while her lawyers drafted up a new marriage contract.

The source adds, “The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement. They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time.”

“She mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald’s way as long as he stays out of hers. It works for both of them.”