Only Melania could find a way to use her husband’s rape trial to make more money for herself

Melania Trump has tried her hand at a few different businesses over the years. First, there was the whole modeling thing. Then in 2010, she launched a short-lived line of QVC jewelry. She also briefly marketed a skin care line at high-end department stores for a time. Oh, and there are her NFTs, which she occasionally plugs on social media.
But none of those ventures have been nearly as profitable as her $3.2 billion marriage to Donald Trump, which reportedly became even more profitable for the ex-FLOTUS this month after her husband lost that defamation and battery civil case against E. Jean Carroll and was ordered to pay $5 million.
According to OK, Melania reportedly used the trial and verdict to once again renegotiate the prenup she signed with the one-term, twice-impeached, indicted ex-president 18 years ago when they first got married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.
Rather than go through the trouble and expense of drawing up an entirely new agreement, however, a source tells OK that Trump gave into his wife’s demands for the sake of his 2024 presidential run–and avoid yet another scandalous divorce. (He’s been through two of those already and both of them cost him a ton of money.)
He is said to have agreed to give her a larger monthly allowance and to up the couple’s 17-year-old son Barron’s inheritance. But, in doing so, he also said Melania must join him more often on the campaign trail.
So far, she has attended less than half a dozen public events since her husband announced he was running for president again last November, and she’s only given one interview to Fox News, in which she said it would be a “privilege” to serve as first lady again.
“This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation,” the source says. “Let’s just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald–and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her.”
The source adds that, prior to coming up with their new agreement, Melania had been speaking to divorce lawyers and was planning a three-month trial separation.
“She was going to summer in Europe with Barron and take the time to figure out her next steps regarding her marriage,” they say.
The last time the couple is believed to have renegotiated their prenup was in 2017, after Trump was sworn into office. Melania didn’t move into the White House for the first six months of his presidency. At the time, she claimed she was waiting for Barron to finish up the school year, but insiders said she was holding out while her lawyers drafted up a new marriage contract.
The source adds, “The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement. They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time.”
“She mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald’s way as long as he stays out of hers. It works for both of them.”
cc423
The LGBTQ community is under attack… vicious and dangers attacks… all over this country, and THIS crap is what Queerty writes about. This site is as useless as it is vapid.
abfab
This POS is the reason the attacks from MAGAs and GOP TROLLS are up and increasing daily. We need to keep tabs on him.
But I get your drift. It’s annoying.
barryaksarben
yes we are under attack and yet if this were about a gay celeb or a hot gay nightclub some comments from people who are secretly or not so secretly complain about them as well. we are a well rounded group and I personally saw so much damage done by that fat orange clown who is not gone yet that I will welcome Andy story about him and his criminal FAKE family until he is no longer a threat to us. The RIGHT who is trying to attack us uses shit like “FAMILY VALUES ” to scare or anger their idiot voters so it is a service when we point out his loving marriage is a freaking joke and he is married to what is basically a call girl who stayed here illegally. Illegal immigrints are another of the ways they attack people so these stories have RELEVANCE
Mister P
She’s only it for the money so she wants a raise once in a while.
GayEGO
Melaria just wants the money to keep herself rich!
BigJohnSF
My estimation of her has just risen.
abfab
Hold your horses, Melania.
E. Jean Carroll Seeks New Damages From Trump for Comments on CNN
The former president’s repeated denials that he sexually abused Ms. Carroll “show the depth of his malice” and merit heavy damages, her lawyer wrote.
NYT
I love this woman.
Thousands of Americans should seek damages from the GOP TROLL ORANGE FROG THING
PoetDaddy
In case you mistakenly believed that this craven she-demon had an innocent bone in her body… LOCK HER UP!