Melania reveals “incredible impact’ of her Be Best initiative and internet rolls its eyes

Melania Trump took to social media on Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of her #BeBest initiative. Launched during her four years as First Lady, #BeBest set a goal of “encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health.”

Since leaving office, Melania has sold NFTs and Christmas ornaments, with the promise some of the funds would go toward achieving the ‘Be Best’ goals. She’s always avoided stating how much exactly.

To mark the ‘Be Best’ anniversary, Melania waxed lyrical about its “incredible impact”. She implied it had funded university scholarships for two kids raised in foster care.

“Today, on the 5th anniversary of my Be Best initiative, we are reminded of the incredible impact that can be achieved when we come together to support our next generation,” she said. “The fact that two individuals from the foster care community have received university-level scholarships brings me great joy. Many thanks to my team and the community for ongoing support.”

Now, to be clear, funding scholarships for foster kids to pursue their educational goals is a good thing. Onine, some people congratulated for her actions. However, many others expressed surprise at the initiative’s modest achievements.

The size of the university scholarships is also unknown.

Former advisor speaks out

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is a former friend and advisor to Melania Trump. Recently recalling her time at the White House, Wolkoff says she tried to tell the First Lady at the time that “Be Best” was not a great name for an initiative that wanted to promote educational goals.

The phrase sounded “illiterate” Winston Wolkoff claims she told Melania.

“Melania, lover of Sharpies, drew the two-word logo with block letters and said, ‘I drew it myself, so no one say I plagiarized it’.”

Perhaps Melania is wanting to ramp up ‘Be Best’ again as her husband campaigns for the White House again in 2024. A new report in The Hill, quoting anonymous senior Republicans, says Trump looks increasingly likely to become the GOP nominee despite his legal problems. He’s edging ahead of Ron DeSantis in polls, although the Florida lawmaker has yet to formally announce he’s running.

“I just think that [Trump’s] nomination is inevitable. I really do. He’s going to be the nominee. I’d be stunned if he’s not,” said one Republican senator who requested anonymity and who hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate.