Orlando Bloom’s chest tat, Max Emerson’s bad job & Matt Lister’s summer escape

This week a former associate described Bryan Singer’s “monster”-like behavior, the Canadian government promoted glory holes during COVID-19, Antoni Porowski shaved his head, and the cast of Pose got some major shade from the Emmys. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Orlando Bloom got a tattoo.
View this post on Instagram
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ??’s ??Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother??l
Luke Evans got on the floor.
Ryan Phillippe jumped waves.
Rich Burns grilled beef.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you just need a frisbee break. It’s important to step away for a bit – from the passion and the craziness of the day – in order to stay sane. Take a moment to play. Center yourself in nature. Social distance by the sea. #venicebeach #venice #beach #california #socal #frisbee #speedo #saltandpepper #silver #hair #beard #beardgang #hairy #muscle #fitover40 #fitover50 #rayban #happy #smile #peace
Chance The Rapper got back in the gym.
Brad Goreski wore pink to the pool.
Matt Lister went to Spain.
Matthew Camp woke up early.
Max Emerson babysat.
Maluma had a drink.
Taylor Bennett drank ginger-ale.
Eliad Cohen dunked it.
Brian Jordan Alvarez found his reflection.
Chris Salvatore tanned on the roof.
Brian Justin Crum spent time with his dog.
Dave Coast took a bath.
Cristiano Ronaldo sat with his car.
Jordan Torres drove to the beach.
Charlie King took a dip in Mykonos.
Ashley Mckenzie sweat with a friend.
Christopher Gernon and Rudi Polak enjoyed a roof deck.
Ellis Iyayi chilled in Ibiza
Alan Prijatel drove shirtless.
And Terry Miller wore ranger panties.