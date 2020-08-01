Instastuds

Orlando Bloom’s chest tat, Max Emerson’s bad job & Matt Lister’s summer escape

By

This week a former associate described Bryan Singer’s “monster”-like behavior, the Canadian government promoted glory holes during COVID-19, Antoni Porowski shaved his head, and the cast of Pose got some major shade from the Emmys. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Orlando Bloom got a tattoo.

View this post on Instagram

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar… I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing… I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ??’s ??Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother??l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Luke Evans got on the floor.

View this post on Instagram

Seven down. 7 to go… #quaratinelife

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Ryan Phillippe jumped waves.

View this post on Instagram

Jump waves w me pls

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on

Rich Burns grilled beef.

Chance The Rapper got back in the gym.

View this post on Instagram

S/o big bro @cameron1newton

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Brad Goreski wore pink to the pool.

Matt Lister went to Spain.

Matthew Camp woke up early.

Max Emerson babysat.

Maluma had a drink.

Taylor Bennett drank ginger-ale.

View this post on Instagram

Serving Clear Skin & Ginger-Ale ?

A post shared by TAYLOR BENNETT (@taylorbennett) on

Eliad Cohen dunked it.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen) on

Brian Jordan Alvarez found his reflection.

Chris Salvatore tanned on the roof.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) on

Brian Justin Crum spent time with his dog.

View this post on Instagram

No human can judge you the way your dog can. ?

A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on

Dave Coast took a bath.

Cristiano Ronaldo sat with his car.

View this post on Instagram

You choose the view ??

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Jordan Torres drove to the beach.

Charlie King took a dip in Mykonos.

View this post on Instagram

It’s only just beginning….?

A post shared by CHARLIE KING (@charlie_king85) on

Ashley Mckenzie sweat with a friend.

Christopher Gernon and Rudi Polak enjoyed a roof deck.

View this post on Instagram

2dadsandapool

A post shared by Christopher Gernon (@gernonanon) on

Ellis Iyayi chilled in Ibiza

Alan Prijatel drove shirtless.

View this post on Instagram

At the hour of #gold ???

A post shared by Alan Prijatel (@aljohnpri) on

And Terry Miller wore ranger panties.