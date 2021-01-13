Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton on finding her very own “queer circus” in Hollywood

“I’m very clear that queer is actually, for me anyway, to do with sensibility. I always felt I was queer – I was just looking for my queer circus, and I found it. And having found it, it’s my world. Now I have a family with Wes Anderson, I have a family with Bong Joon-ho, I have a family with Jim Jarmusch, I have a family with Luca Guadagnino, with Lynne Ramsay, with Joanna Hogg.”–Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton, explaining the importance of being out and queer in Hollywood to Vogue.
In Quotes