People praise Lara Trump for telling the truth… but she’s unlikely to be thrilled about it

On Friday, Lara Trump was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Her victory comes just a few weeks after former President Trump (her father-in-law) suggested she’d be perfect for the role.

Another Trump-favored politician, North Carolina Republican Michael Whatley, became the organization’s national Chairman.

According to CBS, Lara Trump is expected to focus largely on fundraising and media appearances.

Before her election, Lara said that she had one priority if elected: “Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC — that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

At the RNC’s election results event in Houston on Friday, Lara made a big deal of waving a $100,000 check in the air. She wanted to people to see proof she had already started fundraising.

Many believe that with MAGA loyalists in charge, the RNC is likely to divert much of its funding normally allocated to Republican candidates directly to Donald Trump’s campaign.

Yesterday, Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to again emphasize how things will change at the RNC.

“I can guarantee you, over the next 8 months, you’re going to see things happen at the RNC unlike you have ever seen before.”

Although Lara may have meant this as a statement of ambition, many others saw it as something else. It sounded more like a pledge from the Trump family to keep grifting.

Lauren Boebert

Lara Trump’s victory was, predictably, welcomed by MAGA diehards. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised her as “smart, talented” and “MAGA since the beginning.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was also quick to ingratiate herself. She posted a photo of herself to X/Twitter alongside Lara and her husband Eric Trump.

Facing a tough re-election battle in Colorado’s District 3, Boebert announced in December that she was switching to the safe seat of District 4 for the November 2024 election. However, there’s no guarantee she will win the Republican primary and end up on the ballot. Many pointed out that she should drop any hopes of generous funding from the RNC.

Lara Trump was introduced Friday as new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

