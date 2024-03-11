People praise Lara Trump for telling the truth… but she’s unlikely to be thrilled about it

On Friday, Lara Trump was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC). Her victory comes just a few weeks after former President Trump (her father-in-law) suggested she’d be perfect for the role.

Another Trump-favored politician, North Carolina Republican Michael Whatley, became the organization’s national Chairman.

According to CBS, Lara Trump is expected to focus largely on fundraising and media appearances.

Before her election, Lara said that she had one priority if elected: “Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC — that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

At the RNC’s election results event in Houston on Friday, Lara made a big deal of waving a $100,000 check in the air. She wanted to people to see proof she had already started fundraising.

Many believe that with MAGA loyalists in charge, the RNC is likely to divert much of its funding normally allocated to Republican candidates directly to Donald Trump’s campaign.

$100k won’t even pay for an hour of all Trump’s lawyers. 🍿🍿🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 8, 2024

Yesterday, Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to again emphasize how things will change at the RNC.

“I can guarantee you, over the next 8 months, you’re going to see things happen at the RNC unlike you have ever seen before.”

Lara Trump: I can guarantee you, over the next 8 months, you’re going to see things happen at the RNC unlike you have ever seen before pic.twitter.com/twY8zdEK3D — Acyn (@Acyn) March 10, 2024

Although Lara may have meant this as a statement of ambition, many others saw it as something else. It sounded more like a pledge from the Trump family to keep grifting.

This is the most honest thing she has ever said. https://t.co/CfH4DIxwkg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2024

Prediction: This video clip will be submitted as state’s evidence at some point. — SnarkyLibruhl 2.0 (@SnarkyLibruhl) March 10, 2024

She means they are going to funnel more money to Trumps legal fees. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 10, 2024

I actually believe her. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 10, 2024

Oh, I'm sure we will see things we've never seen. Crimes we've never thought of. — caring 💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) March 10, 2024

I don't doubt it, but I shudder the thought. — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) March 10, 2024

Believe her: the RNC will be converted to a full-time Trump personal cash box and tool. https://t.co/QLOg4F5hhK — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) March 10, 2024

Lara Trump’s victory was, predictably, welcomed by MAGA diehards. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene praised her as “smart, talented” and “MAGA since the beginning.”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was also quick to ingratiate herself. She posted a photo of herself to X/Twitter alongside Lara and her husband Eric Trump.

Facing a tough re-election battle in Colorado’s District 3, Boebert announced in December that she was switching to the safe seat of District 4 for the November 2024 election. However, there’s no guarantee she will win the Republican primary and end up on the ballot. Many pointed out that she should drop any hopes of generous funding from the RNC.

Well Lauren, I'm thinking you'll find that the RNC won't be spending any money on your campaign. Good luck with that. — Brian Kelly (@bpaulkelly) March 9, 2024

Did you tell her you’re polling 5th in CO4 with just 17% of the vote? — Maile (@MailePRMedia) March 9, 2024