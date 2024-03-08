If you thought Katie Britt’s SOTU rebuttal was bad, wait until see you see Lara Trump’s speech to the RNC

Katie Britt can rest easy. The junior Alabama senator, whose Stepford Wives-like cadence during her State of the Union response puzzled audiences, no longer holds the title for worst political speech of the week.

That dishonor belongs to Lara Trump, an old favorite who’s the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

With Melania MIA and Ivanka living her #SocialiteBarbie life, there is a female power vacuum in the Trump family. That’s created space for Lara to move her way up the hierarchy, culminating in Daddy Trump (ew) nominating her to lead the RNC.

Trump endorsed Lara last month, along with North Carolina GOP chair and election denier Michael Whatley, another MAGA loyalist.

The announcement came as a surprise, given Lara’s lack of experience doing, well, anything. Over the last few years, she’s flirted with a senate run in North Carolina, worked briefly as a Fox News contributor and tried her hand at being a very SeRiOuS nEwScAsTeR.

For a couple of months, she even entered her pop diva era, recording a terrible cover version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.” She abandoned her music dreams, however, when radio stations wouldn’t play her song.

When she was introduced Friday, the speaker touted her qualifications for her new role. She said Lara’s calling to lead the RNC came from God, rather than her surname.

“In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called,” she offered. “Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth.”

In the lead-up to Friday, Lara vowed to direct “every single penny” in the RNC’s coffers towards her father-in-law’s reelection bid. “MAGA Barbie” is not screwing around!

“I can assure you there will be no funny business,” she said on something called Real America’s Voice. “Anyone who is not on board with seeing Donald Trump as the 47th President and America-loving patriots all the way down the ticket being supported by the RNC is welcome to leave. Because we are not playing games and we have no time to waste.”

Her message… didn’t exactly resonate.

Lara is taking over the RNC at a low point in the organization’s history. The ousted chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, presided over a historical drop in fundraising. The most recent campaign finance report shows the RNC only has $8.7 million cash on hand, the lowest total ever recorded.

The Democratic National Committee, contrastingly, has $24 million available.

But Republicans should have no fear, because Lara is here! On Friday, she told GOP officials their money woes were over… by waving around a personal check for $100,000.

“We have to raise a lot of money, and I have great news. I brought this up here today, because I want everyone to know that already I have a check for the Republican National Committee for $100,000 that has been donated as of today, as of these nominations going through. We’re starting today, folks!” she said.

Shockingly, the crowd did not go wild.

With Lara at the helm, Republicans have right to worry whether her $100,000, or any donation to the RNC, will actually be spent on political campaigns. Senior GOP officials are concerned the RNC will once again help cover the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president’s legal bills. The RNC spent nearly $2 million on two firms working on Trump’s cases in 2021 and 2022, records show.

Trump’s need for cash will only grow in the coming months, with four criminal trials on tap. He spent $51.2 million on legal expenses in 2023, and only has $23.5 million more stashed away in allied Super PACs, Bloomberg reports.

To cover those costs, the RNC will need to raise a lot more money. But Lara should be able to handle the task.

She was ordained by God, remember?