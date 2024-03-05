Lara Trump explains why she’s perfect for the RNC & even Republicans are rolling their eyes

Lara Trump (Photo: Fox News/YouTube)

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is in the running to become the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

The organization’s current chair, Ronna McDaniel, announced her plans to step down late last month. It came a couple of weeks after former President Trump said the RNC needed new leadership. He endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC. In a surprise move, he suggested his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, would make a perfect co-chair.

Fox News pundit, and aspiring singer/songwriter, Lara Trump has since declared she’d love the job. She says that if elected to the RNC, she would have one priority: “Every single penny will go to the number one and the only job of the RNC — that is electing Donald J. Trump as president of the United States and saving this country.”

Those were not encouraging words for any other Republican candidates wanting financial help with their own elections.

“No funny business”

In a new clip over the weekend, Lara Trump explained her suitability for the role. She also softened her “every single penny” to include other MAGA wingnuts.

“I can assure you there will be no funny business,” said Lara on Real America’s Voice. “Anyone who is not on board with seeing Donald Trump as the 47th President and America-loving patriots all the way down the ticket being supported by the RNC is welcome to leave. Because we are not playing games and we have no time to waste.

“So we have to ensure that every single penny of every dollar donated goes to the causes people care about. That’s part of the reason I think I’m such a great fit for this.

“There’s no one more loyal to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement than this person you’re looking at right here, than me!”

Sorry, Eric and Don Jr. — Lara’s pushing herself ahead in the loyalty claims now.

Online, many expressed discomfort with Lara Trump’s comments, including some GOP supporters.

Her loyalty should be to our country, not one man. — Chris Centerfield 🇺🇸 (@SChris1776) March 5, 2024

So further demonstrating the ‘cult’ power structure with the ultimate goal of gaining power and wealth along the way to becoming a dictator. — Xela #MFFL 🟧 (@oc_xela) March 5, 2024

As an RNC official, she should ultimately be loyal to the RNC, not to any individual candidate or nominee. If that’s at odds with her loyalty to her father-in-law, she shouldn’t be a co-chair of RNC. — WestLA (@WestLA24) March 5, 2024

The @GOP are absolutely spineless.



This is pathetic. This party has literally become the Empire. pic.twitter.com/QYY3Cbx0bW — PZZϟAZZ (@thePZZAZZ) March 5, 2024

Cult talk!



Political parties are supposed to have a diversity of ideas and support the freedom of debate.



MAGA has taken over the Republicans, thus destroying any chance for democracy within the party.



This is why they are so dangerous! — No Dem Left Behind (@NoDemLeftBehind) March 4, 2024

Puppy auction

Lara Trump made other news over the weekend for appearing to host an auction of rescue puppies at Mar-a-Lago. The starting price was $10,000, with the highest bidder allowed first choice of puppy.

Online, many questioned the ethics of selling dogs in such a way. There’s no apparent vetting of those buying the dogs.

I have chaired a bunch of charity auctions, the one thing I consistently refused to do is auction off a puppy. All around shitty thing to do. You have a bunch a drunk people trying to outdo the "Joneses" and have no idea how to take care of much less train a dog.

It is cruel. https://t.co/IvswJvinsA — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 5, 2024

Others reposted a Huffington Post story from 2019 about Lara Trump’s connection to the dog charity involved with this weekend’s event. That article questioned why Big Dog Ranch Rescue spent almost $2 million on events at Trump properties in recent years, including $225,000 at Mar-a-Lago on one weekend.

Lara Trump began being listed as “chairwoman for charity events” for the organization in 2018.

The charity’s President issued a statement defending its hiring of Trump properties for fundraising events. She argued they provided good service and brought in big donations in return.

“The quality of service, beauty of the venue and excellent rate provided us as a nonprofit as well as the generosity of supporters who sell out our event there every year allows us to rescue and home thousands of dogs,” Simmons said in 2019. “Our investment there and at the other venues mentioned in the article has netted more than $12 million over an eight-year period which allows us to continue our mission.”

The 2024 Republican National Committee special leadership elections take place on March 8, 2024, in Houston, Texas.