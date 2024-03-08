PHOTOS: All the bipartisan fashion highs & lows from last night’s State of the Union

Dark Brandon is in the House!

President Joe Biden pulled out all the stops in one of the most rousing State of the Union speeches ever.

With Sleepy Joe nowhere to be found, Biden didn’t mince words during a bombastic and powerful 66-minute takedown of the disgraced ex-president, who he only referred to as his predecessor and never by name. Brilliant!

Folks — it’s time to finish the job. pic.twitter.com/dAVO9OaE6i — Dark Brandon (@VoteDarkBrandon) March 8, 2024

Biden came in hot and quickly addressed the urgency of supporting Ukraine, the ongoing threats to democracy stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and standing for reproductive rights.

And while Republicans continue to question Biden’s mental fitness, the 81-year-old wasn’t afraid to address his age and showed off his quick wit by going off script on multiple occasions. In addition to clapping back at Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s outbursts, Biden tangled with Republicans for sinking his bipartisan border deal on Trump’s command.

As far as the LGBTQ+ community, he kept it brief but continued to show his unwavering support.

“I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act,” he noted. “And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back.”

Pres. Biden at SOTU: "I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act. And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back." https://t.co/ocMhOjhBIu #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/Pb5NsuDOwe — ABC News (@ABC) March 8, 2024

The rambunctiousness of the night even permeated the styles choices seen inside the Capitol. From over-the-top MAGA clown costumes to understated designer ensembles, many of the Congress elite took the opportunity to show off their fashion finery… with varying degrees of success.

Click through for all of the Capitol Hill eleganza from the State of the Union …