haus of reps

PHOTOS: All the bipartisan fashion highs & lows from last night’s State of the Union

By · 7 comments
Joe Biden

Dark Brandon is in the House!

President Joe Biden pulled out all the stops in one of the most rousing State of the Union speeches ever.

With Sleepy Joe nowhere to be found, Biden didn’t mince words during a bombastic and powerful 66-minute takedown of the disgraced ex-president, who he only referred to as his predecessor and never by name. Brilliant!

Biden came in hot and quickly addressed the urgency of supporting Ukraine, the ongoing threats to democracy stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and standing for reproductive rights.

And while Republicans continue to question Biden’s mental fitness, the 81-year-old wasn’t afraid to address his age and showed off his quick wit by going off script on multiple occasions. In addition to clapping back at Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s outbursts, Biden tangled with Republicans for sinking his bipartisan border deal on Trump’s command.

As far as the LGBTQ+ community, he kept it brief but continued to show his unwavering support.

“I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act,” he noted. “And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back.”

The rambunctiousness of the night even permeated the styles choices seen inside the Capitol. From over-the-top MAGA clown costumes to understated designer ensembles, many of the Congress elite took the opportunity to show off their fashion finery… with varying degrees of success.

Click through for all of the Capitol Hill eleganza from the State of the Union …

View Full Post

President Joe Biden

Joe Biden

With no fake tanner, hair dye or 91 felony charges, JB kept it presidential in a completely sane navy suit, white shirt and patterned blue tie. In lieu of cult members, he accessorized his patriotic fit with a three-point fold pocket square and an American flag pin. Democracy is in this season!

View Full Post

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

She did it, Joe! Kamala served her country in this classic black Alexander McQueen suit and Saint Laurent blouse. Executive realness for your nerves, Mike Johnson!

View Full Post

First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden

MOTHER of the House. Dr. Biden rocked classic American glamour in a mint green Ralph Lauren skirt suit which she accessorized with a brooch. She’s the bebest!

View Full Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene
credit: Twitter (screenshot)

In the words of Latrice Royale: Good God Get a Grip Girl! MTG models the latest from Gap QAnon. This lewk goes from an Insurrection in the day to a KKK rally at night. It’s so wrong it’s far-right.

View Full Post

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert
© Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK

The embattled MAGA princess attempted an image makeover from her lewd past by donning a demure Democrat blue dress and wearing her hair up. But the reverse She’s All That makeover fooled no one. On the plus side, as long as she stays next to Santos it’s a safe bet she won’t get handsy reaching across the aisle!

View Full Post

George Santos

George Santos
© SHAWN THEW/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Like drug-resistant staph infection, Kitara Ravache is back! On top of announcing another run for Congress amid a myriad of pending legal issues, Santos’ newest scandal involved his S&M studded collar and skin-tight white pants. TMI, kween!

View Full Post

Democratic Women’s Caucus 

Democratic women's caucus

Making the ultimate fashion statement, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus donned suffragette white outfits in support of reproductive rights. Stunning!

View Full Post

Rep. Troy Nehls

Troy Nehls

Trump Derangement Syndrome chic.

View Full Post

Sen. Katie Britt

Katie Britt

The Alabama Republican senator donned Gilead green for her HGTV acting reel GOP rebuttal that was giving Real Housewives of Stepford confessional video. If she’s voted out, she’ll have a bright future on a third tier Bravo series. Blessed be the fruit.

Related:

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis & Moms for Liberty both just took a major “L” in Florida

The Florida Senate rejected DeSantis’ appointment of Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich to a state ethics board.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated