PHOTOS: All the bipartisan fashion highs & lows from last night’s State of the Union

Dark Brandon is in the House!
President Joe Biden pulled out all the stops in one of the most rousing State of the Union speeches ever.
With Sleepy Joe nowhere to be found, Biden didn’t mince words during a bombastic and powerful 66-minute takedown of the disgraced ex-president, who he only referred to as his predecessor and never by name. Brilliant!
Biden came in hot and quickly addressed the urgency of supporting Ukraine, the ongoing threats to democracy stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and standing for reproductive rights.
And while Republicans continue to question Biden’s mental fitness, the 81-year-old wasn’t afraid to address his age and showed off his quick wit by going off script on multiple occasions. In addition to clapping back at Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s outbursts, Biden tangled with Republicans for sinking his bipartisan border deal on Trump’s command.
As far as the LGBTQ+ community, he kept it brief but continued to show his unwavering support.
“I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act,” he noted. “And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back.”
The rambunctiousness of the night even permeated the styles choices seen inside the Capitol. From over-the-top MAGA clown costumes to understated designer ensembles, many of the Congress elite took the opportunity to show off their fashion finery… with varying degrees of success.
Click through for all of the Capitol Hill eleganza from the State of the Union …
President Joe Biden
With no fake tanner, hair dye or 91 felony charges, JB kept it presidential in a completely sane navy suit, white shirt and patterned blue tie. In lieu of cult members, he accessorized his patriotic fit with a three-point fold pocket square and an American flag pin. Democracy is in this season!
Vice President Kamala Harris
She did it, Joe! Kamala served her country in this classic black Alexander McQueen suit and Saint Laurent blouse. Executive realness for your nerves, Mike Johnson!
First Lady Jill Biden
MOTHER of the House. Dr. Biden rocked classic American glamour in a mint green Ralph Lauren skirt suit which she accessorized with a brooch. She’s the bebest!
Marjorie Taylor Greene
In the words of Latrice Royale: Good God Get a Grip Girl! MTG models the latest from Gap QAnon. This lewk goes from an Insurrection in the day to a KKK rally at night. It’s so wrong it’s far-right.
Lauren Boebert
The embattled MAGA princess attempted an image makeover from her lewd past by donning a demure Democrat blue dress and wearing her hair up. But the reverse She’s All That makeover fooled no one. On the plus side, as long as she stays next to Santos it’s a safe bet she won’t get handsy reaching across the aisle!
George Santos
Like drug-resistant staph infection, Kitara Ravache is back! On top of announcing another run for Congress amid a myriad of pending legal issues, Santos’ newest scandal involved his S&M studded collar and skin-tight white pants. TMI, kween!
Democratic Women’s Caucus
Making the ultimate fashion statement, members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus donned suffragette white outfits in support of reproductive rights. Stunning!
Rep. Troy Nehls
Trump Derangement Syndrome chic.
Sen. Katie Britt
The Alabama Republican senator donned Gilead green for her HGTV
acting reel GOP rebuttal that was giving Real Housewives of Stepford confessional video. If she’s voted out, she’ll have a bright future on a third tier Bravo series. Blessed be the fruit.
7 Comments
decrans
I’ll say this about Marge. She gave Biden a Laken Riley pin and he called her “Lincoln Riley” while yammering about his dead son for the umpteenth time. He played right into Marge’s hands.
ZzBomb
LOL So you didn’t actually watch it, b/c that’s not what happened. He owned her handedly over a stunt that back fired spectacularly.
Remember, don’t get angry, get therapy.
decrans
Oh. I watched it. Overall, it was a decent speech that pandered to his partisan demographics. He butchered a slain woman’s name and offered an about face to her parents by using his dead son as a political prop again. Of course, you offer the therapy line. It’s utilized when you have nothing else to say.
decrans
“I care so much about your dead daughter. I’ll confuse her with the sixteenth president.” Absolutely disgraceful.
ZzBomb
Who are you quoting??? LOL
It’s unhinged “quotes” like this you spew which is why I implore to get the need mental help you so desperately need and deserve.
decrans
I want to protect fundamental rights. Pass The Equality Act,” he noted. “And my message to transgender Americans: I have your back.”
He’s been saying this line for years. Is it any wonder why transgender activists think Joe Biden’s commitment is toothless?
ZzBomb
Oh yes and we all now how much you care about trans people!?
Commenting a lot today. What’s the matter? “Blogger” job fall thru so back to the unemployment line again?