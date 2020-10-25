PHOTOS: History of gay relationships chronicled over 100 years

Anyone needing a dose of heartwarming gay history in uncertain times, look no further than Loving: A Photographic History of Men in Love the new photo book from married authors Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell.

Nini and Treadwell compiled the photo catalog over 20 years, scouring antique shops and flea markets to find as many pictures depicting men in love as possible. The new book, which covers the years 1850 to 1950, features images of men kissing, cuddling in bed, and even wearing wedding bands together.

Related: Here’s how Jennifer Tiexiera & Michael Seligman discovered a treasure trove of gay history

“The subjects of our photos will publicly narrate their own lives for the first time in history,” the authors told MetroUK. “And far from being ostracized or condemned, they will be celebrated and loved. And the love that they shared will inspire others, as they have us. Love does not have a sexual orientation. Love is universal.”

Loving landed on bookshelves October 14, and is available from fine retailers. Have a look, and try not to smile.