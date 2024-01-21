PHOTOS: Pedro Pascal gets creamed, Troye Sivan’s goth twink, Jake Gyllenhaal’s bearded daddy slay & more

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Pedro Pascal in winter white, Jeremy Pope’s sheepskin serve, Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia double-teaming Milan Fashion Week, Jake Gyllenhaal giving bearded daddy gorgeousness, or Kristen Stewart’s graphic Chanel slay, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…