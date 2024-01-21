PHOTOS: Pedro Pascal gets creamed, Troye Sivan’s goth twink, Jake Gyllenhaal’s bearded daddy slay & more

slays, serves & stuns

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Pedro Pascal in winter white, Jeremy Pope’s sheepskin serve, Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia double-teaming Milan Fashion Week, Jake Gyllenhaal giving bearded daddy gorgeousness, or Kristen Stewart’s graphic Chanel slay, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

With his arm out of the sling, Pascal kept it warm and creamy in his off-white ensemble at the Sundance Film Festival.

 Fielder Jewett & Hunter Doohan 

Fielder Jewett and Hunter Doohan

The handsome husbands complemented each other with their similar looks at the Alexandre Mattiussi runway show in Paris.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

The Pose alum was working overtime in his luxurious fit at the Fendi show in Milan.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

TZP channeled his inner cowboy and gave everyone an eyeful of his sizzling hairy gams at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine

The Red, White & Royal Blue stud was bootylicious in black, white & dark gray at the Fendi show in Milan.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

The BAFTAs may have snubbed him, but Scott was a winner in his checkered cropped jacket at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Scruffy Jake made everyone woof at the Prada show in Milan.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan

We’re feeling the rush of Troye’s black monochromatic fit at the Prada show in Milan.

Ross Lynch

Ross Lynch

Ross dazzled in his sheer top, sequined slacks and bright maincure at the Alexandre Mattiussi show in Paris.

Dylan Mulvaney & Alok Vaid-Menon

Dylan Mulvaney, Alok Vaid-Menon

Dylan and Alok were bringing all the cool kid energy to the premiere of ALOK at the Sundance Film Festival.

Justice Smith

Justice Smith

Justice’s killer jumpsuit moment owned the premiere of I Saw the TV Glow at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen said Chanel suit but make it Gen Z at the Sundance Film Festival opening night gala.

Manu Ríos

Manu Rios

Manu worked this updated ’90s motorcycle jacket like a leather twink legend at the Prada show in Milan.

André Lamoglia

Andre Lamoglia
credit: Instagram (@andrelamoglia)

The Elite hunk went for a Matrix-inspired fit at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week.

Miguel Bernardeau

Miguel Bernardeau

The Elite alum was ready for his close-up at the Mexico City premiere of his new Amazon Prime series Zorro.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Miguel Angel Silvestre

The Sense8 heartthrob looked dapper in a blue suit at the Giorgio Armani show at Milan Fashion Week.

Lío Mehiel

Lio Mehiel

Everyone is obsessed with the Mutt star’s emblazoned gray suit at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi

Is there a candle that smells like Jacob’s comfy sweater and stonewashed jeans? Asking for a friend.

Raul Esparza

Raul Esparza

The bisexual silver fox was looking smooth in his velvet blazer, pocket square and dark denim at the Law & Order: SVU 25th anniversary party in NYC.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Love or hate Maestro, Bradley’s double-breasted trench and flare slacks were a sartorial masterpiece at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison

Jodie Foster

The wives looked to be embroiled in a sickening shoe war at the Sundance Film Festival opening night gala.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank

The RHONYC star channeled her inner mob wife at the NYC screening of Netflix‘s Griselda.

