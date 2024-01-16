strike a pose

Colman, Coolidge, Pedro, Ru & all the fiercest & queerest fashions at the Emmy Awards

By
2023 Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night finally arrived and the stars brought out all their red carpet finery.

The 2023 Emmy Awards, which were delayed four months due to last year’s writers and actors strike, saw many of our favorite celebs dressed to the nines as they rolled up to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While queer style kings like Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey were noticeably absent since Fellow Travelers was released after the May 31, 2023 eligibility cutoff, other LGBTQ+ fashionistas & allies kept us well fed with killer lewks that left absolutely no crumbs.

Black was definitely the color of the night as everyone from Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal to Niecy Nash, Bobby Berk and Ayo Edebiri went for chic onyx getups instead of rocking any shades of the rainbow.

Now without further ado, click through for all the fiercest looks from the 75th annual Emmy Awards below:

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Award season was made for Colman in this slick Louis Vuitton tuxedo.

RuPaul

RuPaul

Mama Ru added a pop of color by donning a voluminous hot pink blouse with his sequined tuxedo as Drag Race snatched its fifth win for Best Reality Competition Series.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana can sing and act and rock a custom Brunello Cucinelli ensemble.

Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk

The departing Queer Eye host went it alone by going shirtless underneath this Peter Do tux.

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

Pedro Pascal, Lux Pascal

It was a family affair as Pedro nursed his ailing shoulder in this Valentino fit alongside his sister Lux.

John Michael Kelly & Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster and John Michael Kelly

Joel Kim Booster went for a chocolate brown tux with this season’s must-have brooch accessory and his very handsome boyfriend.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear star knocked out of the park in this custom 3D molded Louis Vuitton serve.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Blue velvet kept Wilson looking debonair as ever as he celebrated GLAAD receiving the Governors Award.

Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson

The Yellowjackets star flaunted their pearl oyster tattoo by also going shirtless underneath a black velvet jacket with wide-leg pants by Moschino.

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti

The Abbott Elementary favorite debuted a gelled wave hairdo with his midnight blue double-breasted suit by BMC Studio.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne kept it old school in a strapless, vintage Thierry Mugler Couture gown.

Gideon Glick

The Maestro star’s twist on the traditional tuxedo was a welcome breath of fresh air.

Maria Bello & Dominique Crenn 

Maria Bello

Bello and fiancée Dominque Crenn looked positively loved up as they posed for the photographers together.

Adam DiMarco

Adam DiMarco

The White Lotus star jumped on the brooch trend with his Dior Men tux.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

Bella added much-needed color to the carpet in this green Prada suit over a purple shirt and red turtleneck with patent leather burgundy shoes.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey gave us drama with this pale yellow Loewe gown.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover

Glover was dripping in luxury with this embroidered velvet moment from Bode.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

Niecy was definitely a winner baby in this custom mermaid gown by Greta Constantine.

Drag Race Season 15 queens

Sasha Colby, Spice, Sugar, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Irene Dubois, Robin Fierce, Luxx Noir London, Jax, Princess Poppy, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, and Salina EsTitties

Sasha Colby, Spice, Sugar, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Irene Dubois, Robin Fierce, Luxx Noir London, Jax, Princess Poppy, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, and Salina EsTitties left everyone gooped and gagged!

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons

The Real Housewives of New York City brought her fashion A-game in this sheer, high-neck black gown.

Billy Harris

Billy Harris

The Ted Lasso star went gangster in this killer pin stripe suit and complicated blouse.

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown

The Yellowjackets diva was serving demure glamour in Givenchy.

Will Sharpe

Will Sharpe

Sharpe dressed man! The White Lotus hunk is making everyone thirsty for this Burberry fit.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge

The evil gays can’t get enough of Coolidge in this pleated, black and gold Etro gown.

Young Mazino

Young Mazino

The Beef heartthrob looked delicious in custom Givenchy.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse

Suki, who is expecting a child with Robert Pattinson, brought that pregnancy glow in this exquisite red Valentino gown.

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs

The Jeffersons legend, 92, was a showstopper in this sparkling black velvet gown.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins

Collins, 90, was serving Alexis Carrington Colby realness in this Dynasty-approved Jenny Packham gown.

