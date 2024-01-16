Colman, Coolidge, Pedro, Ru & all the fiercest & queerest fashions at the Emmy Awards

Television’s biggest night finally arrived and the stars brought out all their red carpet finery.

The 2023 Emmy Awards, which were delayed four months due to last year’s writers and actors strike, saw many of our favorite celebs dressed to the nines as they rolled up to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

While queer style kings like Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey were noticeably absent since Fellow Travelers was released after the May 31, 2023 eligibility cutoff, other LGBTQ+ fashionistas & allies kept us well fed with killer lewks that left absolutely no crumbs.

Black was definitely the color of the night as everyone from Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal to Niecy Nash, Bobby Berk and Ayo Edebiri went for chic onyx getups instead of rocking any shades of the rainbow.

Now without further ado, click through for all the fiercest looks from the 75th annual Emmy Awards below: