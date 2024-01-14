PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez goes gray, Lil Nas X serves abs, Zac Efron’s red hot slay & more

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Colman Domingo flaunting his baby blues, Lenny Kravitz rocking out in an epic luxury fit, Renée Rapp giving corset for the gawds, or Antoni Porowski’s award-winning pinstripe moment, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Andrew Scott
Scott proved he’s a total stud in a monochromatic Sandro Paris suit with an embellished lapel at the National Board of Review gala in New York.
Colman Domingo
Sweater weather looked damn good on Colman in this baby blue sweater and faded demim at SiriusXm studios in NYC.
Zachary Quinto
Quinto was anything but basic in this all black casual fit at the GLAAD pre-Emmys event in Los Angeles.
Ariana DeBose
The Oscar winner struck the infamous Jolie Leg™ in a champagne Monique Lhuillier gown at the Governors Awards in LA.
Renée Rapp
Rapp channeled her inner Blond Ambition in this corseted gown by Christian Siriano at the Mean Girls premiere in NYC.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
TZP continues his style king status in this classic gray Thom Browne suit at the Golden Globe Foundation Dinner in LA.
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X brought the decadent luxury with a furgalicious coat and leather pants, which he accessorized with his flawless eight-pack at the premiere of his new video “JChrist” in LA.
Charlie Carver
Charlie kept it high and tight with his fade and his slick ensemble at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.
Angelica Ross
The Pose star slayed the house down boots at the Mean Girls screening in Atlanta.
Adam Lambert
Lambert was giving ’80s Dynasty shoulders with his cropped blazer at the pre-Emmys gala.
Lenny Kravitz
Bow down to Kravitz in this killer getup at the Governors Awards in LA. There is no one cooler than LK. No one!
Jodie Foster
We are living for Foster’s glow up over the course of the Nyad media blitz and she continued to bring it at True Detective: Night Country premiere in Mexico City.
Meredith Marks, Joey Zauzig, and Brooks Marks
Zauzig posed in between the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City mother/son duo at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye hosts made nice in their red carpet finery at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in LA.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan served demure glamour in her navy double-breasted cropped shorts suit at the pre-Emmys gala.
Zac Efron
Zac proved he’s even hotter with his shirt on in this sleek Fendi look replete with a sizzling red turtleneck at the Governors Awards.
Billy Porter and Shangela
Billy and Shangela were giving prom royalty at the pre-Emmys gala.
Laura Linney, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, and Jessica Chastain
A gay and his gals at the Governors Awards! We need someone to greenlight Andrew’s Angels stat!
Niecy Nash
Niecy served rainbow eleganza at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.
Lindsay Lohan
Don’t call it a comeback! LiLo knocked it out of the park in this elegant couture gown from Alexandre Vauthier at the Mean Girls premiere. So fetch!
3 Comments
Pietro D
Billy Porter looks atrocious! Lose that Look!!!1
MynameisSid
Can there be a spoiler alert for these articles? Like… Warning, you’ll be subjected to that nasty entitled queen Billy. It would be much appreciated.
bachy
Colton Haynes has begun to remind me of Ed Harris as he gets older.
Renee Rapp has begun to remind me of Goldie Hawn as she gets older.
Taylor Zakhar Perez has begun to remind me of Benjamin Bratt as he gets older.
Lil Nas X has begun to remind me of Eddie Murphy as he gets older.
Angelica Ross has begun to remind me of Jada Pinkett Smith as she gets older.
Adam Lambert has begun to remind me of Pink as he gets older.
Zac Efron has begun to remind me of David Hasselhoff as as he gets older.
Billy Porter has begun to remind me of Patti LaBelle as he gets older.
And Lindsay Lohan has begun to remind me of Ethel Merman as she gets older.