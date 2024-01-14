slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez goes gray, Lil Nas X serves abs, Zac Efron’s red hot slay & more

By
weekly fashion recap

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo flaunting his baby blues, Lenny Kravitz rocking out in an epic luxury fit, Renée Rapp giving corset for the gawds, or Antoni Porowski’s award-winning pinstripe moment, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Scott proved he’s a total stud in a monochromatic Sandro Paris suit with an embellished lapel at the National Board of Review gala in New York.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Sweater weather looked damn good on Colman in this baby blue sweater and faded demim at SiriusXm studios in NYC.

Zachary Quinto

Zachary Quinto

Quinto was anything but basic in this all black casual fit at the GLAAD pre-Emmys event in Los Angeles.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

The Oscar winner struck the infamous Jolie Leg™ in a champagne Monique Lhuillier gown at the Governors Awards in LA.

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes went for an oversize fall ensemble at the pre-Emmys event in LA.

Renée Rapp

Renee Rapp

Rapp channeled her inner Blond Ambition in this corseted gown by Christian Siriano at the Mean Girls premiere in NYC.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez

TZP continues his style king status in this classic gray Thom Browne suit at the Golden Globe Foundation Dinner in LA.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
credit: Twitter (@popcrave)

Lil Nas X brought the decadent luxury with a furgalicious coat and leather pants, which he accessorized with his flawless eight-pack at the premiere of his new video “JChrist” in LA.

Charlie Carver

Charlie Carver

Charlie kept it high and tight with his fade and his slick ensemble at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross

The Pose star slayed the house down boots at the Mean Girls screening in Atlanta.

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert

Lambert was giving ’80s Dynasty shoulders with his cropped blazer at the pre-Emmys gala.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Bow down to Kravitz in this killer getup at the Governors Awards in LA. There is no one cooler than LK. No one!

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster

We are living for Foster’s glow up over the course of the Nyad media blitz and she continued to bring it at True Detective: Night Country premiere in Mexico City.

Meredith Marks, Joey Zauzig, and Brooks Marks 

Meredith Marks, Joey Zauzig, and Brooks Marks

Zauzig posed in between the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City mother/son duo at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye cast

The Queer Eye hosts made nice in their red carpet finery at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in LA.

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan served demure glamour in her navy double-breasted cropped shorts suit at the pre-Emmys gala.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron

Zac proved he’s even hotter with his shirt on in this sleek Fendi look replete with a sizzling red turtleneck at the Governors Awards.

Billy Porter and Shangela

Billy Porter & Shangela

Billy and Shangela were giving prom royalty at the pre-Emmys gala.

Laura Linney, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, and Jessica Chastain

Laura Linney, Anne Hathaway, Andrew Scott, and Jessica Chastain

A gay and his gals at the Governors Awards! We need someone to greenlight Andrew’s Angels stat!

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

Niecy served rainbow eleganza at the pre-Emmys gala in LA.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

Don’t call it a comeback! LiLo knocked it out of the park in this elegant couture gown from Alexandre Vauthier at the Mean Girls premiere. So fetch!

