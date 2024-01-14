PHOTOS: Taylor Zakhar Perez goes gray, Lil Nas X serves abs, Zac Efron’s red hot slay & more

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo flaunting his baby blues, Lenny Kravitz rocking out in an epic luxury fit, Renée Rapp giving corset for the gawds, or Antoni Porowski’s award-winning pinstripe moment, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…