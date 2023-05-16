looking back

PHOTOS: Take a trip down memory lane with these ‘Looking’ throwback pics from a series gone too soon

Jonathan Groff lays on the bathroom floor with his butt in the air near a fleet enema.

Y’all remember Looking?

The critically acclaimed HBO series — which starred hotties like Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Russell Tovey — followed the lives of three gay friends as they tackled the messiness that comes with relationships, careers, and the San Fran 20-teen queer scene. 

Despite lasting just two seasons (and a one-off finale movie), the show’s indie vibe and honest depiction of everything from douching to homophobia helped it become a cult classic amongst LGBTQ+ viewers. And thanks to the power of HBO Max, a whole new generation has become acquainted with the exploits of Patrick, Dom, and Agustin.

From Patrick and Richie’s meet cute on public transit, to a well-timed “Piece of Me” sync at the club, the elders of Gay Twitter (read: anyone who remembers dial up internet) have stepped up to educate Gen-Z on the series gone too soon. In case you’re new here: before Bartlett was rimming Lukas Gage on The White Lotus, he was hanging with his BFF Doris and trying to open a restaurant. And pre-Hamilton, Groff was slacking off on his job as a video game designer and Googling “uncut Latin c*cks.”

Looking may have aged as well as Lady Gaga’s Artpop amongst the gays, but it wasn’t universally beloved upon release.

Shortly before its cancellation, Vox dubbed it “the best show no one’s watching.” And recently, Tovey — who played Kevin, Patrick’s on-again, off-again a**hole boss and BF — called out the community’s lack of support at the time in an interview with The Independent. “The critical narrative at the beginning was that nothing much happened in it,” he said. “That it was too boring. But it was just real life!”

Considering it was a period where LGBTQ+ people were still digesting what meaningful representation looks like, Tovey implied that we didn’t know how good we had it. “[The lack of interest in the show] broke me honestly,” he said. “If that show came out now, it’d have a completely different response.”

To be fair, Looking was ahead of its time. The show premiered in 2014: the year Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie broke the internet, Frozen’s “Let It Go” tightened its vice grip on the world, and the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge had us dousing ourselves in freezing cold water. The idea of a series opening with a gay man soliciting a handy in the woods… and then charting his romantic developments with nuance felt groundbreaking.

Without a doubt, the series paved the way for LGBTQ+ shows that followed it (You’re welcome, Euphoria). And a few weeks ago, Daniel Franzese, who starred in Season 2, reignited the fandom when he tweeted, “Miss the gang! Maybe we should make a Christmas movie?” Fingers crossed, but until then, we’ll have to keep *looking* for a series that feels as resonant. See what we did there?

In honor of the Looking’s viral renaissance, click through for a look back at 20 pics from the premiere and some of our favorite show moments…

The show’s leading lads

Murray Bartlett, Frankie J. Alvarez, and Jonathan Groff smile on the red carpet.

Murray Bartlett, Frankie J. Alvarez, and Jonathan Groff at the Looking premiere in 2014. Pictured shortly before they stole our hearts.

Lea Michele was at the premiere

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff sitting a table smiling.

Jonathan Groff’s Spring Awakening BFF Lea Michele attended the premiere afterparty. And while she may have won our hearts in Funny Girl, we’ll never shake the visual of Michele showing Groff her “whole vagina.”

A scene that needs no introduction

Jonathan Groff laying on a bathroom rug with his butt in the air and a fleet enema next to him.

This Jonathan Groff moment has lived on in countless memes — and for good reason.

Even Brad Goreski was there

Brad Goreski smiles on the red carpet

Before Fashion Police, Canada’s Drag Race, and, ahem, The Real Friends of WeHo, fashion icon Brad Goreski attended the 2014 premiere back when he was styling actresses like Lea Michele, Kaley Cuoco, and Sarah Hyland.

The limp wrists were in full swing

O.T. Fagbenle, Frankie J. Alvarez, Jonathan Groff, Raúl Castillo, Lauren Weedman, and Scott Bakula laughing on the red carpet.

The Looking ensemble looked sharp on the carpet, but the straightest thing about this moment was Raúl Castillo’s teeth.

And then there was Richie

Raúl Castillo leans against a bus window looking at Jonathan Groff.

When Richie (Raúl Castillo) introduced himself to Patrick on the bus during the series premiere, we all swooned.

Andrew Rannells showed support

Andrew Rannells in a suit smiling on the red carpet.

Fellow HBO star Andrew Rannells took a break from being Hannah Horvath’s ex-turned-gay-best-friend on Girls to support the Looking premiere.

Lots of jerking off

Jonathan Groff wearing headphones laying in bed looking at a laptop screen.

Looking gave us some of the hottest — and saddest — sex scenes in TV history.

Cheyenne Jackson at the premiere

Cheyenne Jackson smiles on the red carpet in front of a poster for 'Looking.'

We’re always down for a random Cheyenne Jackson red carpet lewk.

A golden gate date

Jonathan Groff and Raúl Castillo stand talking on the San Francisco streets.

Fresh off a hookup, Patrick called out of work to spend the day with Richie, setting the tone for the show’s nuanced depiction of gay dating.

Looking for a parade?

Jonathan Groff smiles while wearing a rainbow sash reading "Grand Marshal" outside in New York City.

Shortly after the Looking premiere, Jonathan Groff served as Grand Marshal at the 2014 New York Pride Parade.

The circuit continues

Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Frankie J. Alvarez smile in black tuxedos on the red carpet.

The Looking leads even snagged an invite to HBO’s 2014 Golden Globe party.

When Kevin kissed Patrick

Jonathan Groff and Russell Tovey kiss up against a bathroom wall.

The chemistry between Russell Tovey and Jonathan Groff in Looking was palpable — and we all know that sh*t goes down in the bathroom at a wedding.

Producer Andrew Haigh and Jonathan Groff at the Season 2 premiere

Andrew Haigh and Jonathan Groff touch a comically large poster of Groff's face on the red carpet for 'Looking.'

Honestly, we would touch Jonathan Groff’s face too.

The most iconic line reading

Jonathan Groff winces while Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett sit, looking on.

Emotions were high during the Season 2 premiere, but we will never forget when Jonathan Groff said, “He f*cked me in the butt against a tree.”

Daniel Franzese joined the second season

Daniel Franzese smiles on the red carpet for the 'Looking' Season 2 premiere.

We’re always happy to see this Mean Girls star stay booked and busy!

When Doris’ gays cheered her up in Season 2

Jonathan Groff, Lauren Weedman, and Murray Bartlett dance like no one is watching on an empty gay club dance floor.

Because sometimes you just need to dance to “Walkin’ on Sunshine” the night before your dad’s funeral.

Best friends forever

Lauren Weedman and Murray Bartlett smile with their arms around each other on the red carpet.

Doris (Lauren Weedman) and Dom (Murray Bartlett), at the Season 2 premiere, gave us a friendship story for the ages.

The moment that broke our hearts

Jonathan Groff, holding a moving box, examines a 'Field of Dreams' poster hanging on an apartment wall.

Patrick notices Kevin’s Field of Dreams poster while moving in during the Season 2 finale, and it may be one of the heaviest relationship metaphors in the series.

Let’s get physical

Lauren Weedman watches as Murray Bartlett raises his arm alongside the rest of his Zumba class.

Murray Bartlett doing Zumba. You’re welcome.

