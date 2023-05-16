PHOTOS: Take a trip down memory lane with these ‘Looking’ throwback pics from a series gone too soon

Y’all remember Looking?
The critically acclaimed HBO series — which starred hotties like Jonathan Groff, Murray Bartlett, and Russell Tovey — followed the lives of three gay friends as they tackled the messiness that comes with relationships, careers, and the San Fran 20-teen queer scene.
Despite lasting just two seasons (and a one-off finale movie), the show’s indie vibe and honest depiction of everything from douching to homophobia helped it become a cult classic amongst LGBTQ+ viewers. And thanks to the power of HBO Max, a whole new generation has become acquainted with the exploits of Patrick, Dom, and Agustin.
From Patrick and Richie’s meet cute on public transit, to a well-timed “Piece of Me” sync at the club, the elders of Gay Twitter (read: anyone who remembers dial up internet) have stepped up to educate Gen-Z on the series gone too soon. In case you’re new here: before Bartlett was rimming Lukas Gage on The White Lotus, he was hanging with his BFF Doris and trying to open a restaurant. And pre-Hamilton, Groff was slacking off on his job as a video game designer and Googling “uncut Latin c*cks.”
Looking may have aged as well as Lady Gaga’s Artpop amongst the gays, but it wasn’t universally beloved upon release.
Shortly before its cancellation, Vox dubbed it “the best show no one’s watching.” And recently, Tovey — who played Kevin, Patrick’s on-again, off-again a**hole boss and BF — called out the community’s lack of support at the time in an interview with The Independent. “The critical narrative at the beginning was that nothing much happened in it,” he said. “That it was too boring. But it was just real life!”
Considering it was a period where LGBTQ+ people were still digesting what meaningful representation looks like, Tovey implied that we didn’t know how good we had it. “[The lack of interest in the show] broke me honestly,” he said. “If that show came out now, it’d have a completely different response.”
To be fair, Looking was ahead of its time. The show premiered in 2014: the year Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars selfie broke the internet, Frozen’s “Let It Go” tightened its vice grip on the world, and the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge had us dousing ourselves in freezing cold water. The idea of a series opening with a gay man soliciting a handy in the woods… and then charting his romantic developments with nuance felt groundbreaking.
Without a doubt, the series paved the way for LGBTQ+ shows that followed it (You’re welcome, Euphoria). And a few weeks ago, Daniel Franzese, who starred in Season 2, reignited the fandom when he tweeted, “Miss the gang! Maybe we should make a Christmas movie?” Fingers crossed, but until then, we’ll have to keep *looking* for a series that feels as resonant. See what we did there?
In honor of the Looking’s viral renaissance, click through for a look back at 20 pics from the premiere and some of our favorite show moments…
The show’s leading lads
Murray Bartlett, Frankie J. Alvarez, and Jonathan Groff at the Looking premiere in 2014. Pictured shortly before they stole our hearts.
Lea Michele was at the premiere
Jonathan Groff’s Spring Awakening BFF Lea Michele attended the premiere afterparty. And while she may have won our hearts in Funny Girl, we’ll never shake the visual of Michele showing Groff her “whole vagina.”
A scene that needs no introduction
This Jonathan Groff moment has lived on in countless memes — and for good reason.
Even Brad Goreski was there
Before Fashion Police, Canada’s Drag Race, and, ahem, The Real Friends of WeHo, fashion icon Brad Goreski attended the 2014 premiere back when he was styling actresses like Lea Michele, Kaley Cuoco, and Sarah Hyland.
The limp wrists were in full swing
The Looking ensemble looked sharp on the carpet, but the straightest thing about this moment was Raúl Castillo’s teeth.
And then there was Richie
When Richie (Raúl Castillo) introduced himself to Patrick on the bus during the series premiere, we all swooned.
Andrew Rannells showed support
Fellow HBO star Andrew Rannells took a break from being Hannah Horvath’s ex-turned-gay-best-friend on Girls to support the Looking premiere.
Lots of jerking off
Looking gave us some of the hottest — and saddest — sex scenes in TV history.
A golden gate date
Fresh off a hookup, Patrick called out of work to spend the day with Richie, setting the tone for the show’s nuanced depiction of gay dating.
Looking for a parade?
Shortly after the Looking premiere, Jonathan Groff served as Grand Marshal at the 2014 New York Pride Parade.
The circuit continues
The Looking leads even snagged an invite to HBO’s 2014 Golden Globe party.
When Kevin kissed Patrick
The chemistry between Russell Tovey and Jonathan Groff in Looking was palpable — and we all know that sh*t goes down in the bathroom at a wedding.
Producer Andrew Haigh and Jonathan Groff at the Season 2 premiere
Honestly, we would touch Jonathan Groff’s face too.
The most iconic line reading
Emotions were high during the Season 2 premiere, but we will never forget when Jonathan Groff said, “He f*cked me in the butt against a tree.”
Daniel Franzese joined the second season
We’re always happy to see this Mean Girls star stay booked and busy!
When Doris’ gays cheered her up in Season 2
Because sometimes you just need to dance to “Walkin’ on Sunshine” the night before your dad’s funeral.
Best friends forever
Doris (Lauren Weedman) and Dom (Murray Bartlett), at the Season 2 premiere, gave us a friendship story for the ages.
The moment that broke our hearts
Patrick notices Kevin’s Field of Dreams poster while moving in during the Season 2 finale, and it may be one of the heaviest relationship metaphors in the series.
Let’s get physical
Murray Bartlett doing Zumba. You’re welcome.
7 Comments
theaterbloke
Looking was a bad series featuring unlikeable characters. Once they lost Scott Bakula & O.T. Fagbenle, and made Russell Tovey just as unlikeable as the main cast, there was never going to be a recovery. Even the movie finale couldn’t redeem them, despite giving them all a bit of growth into the realm of the non-self-centered.
Vince
I loved Looking and so did my friends. Total injustice ending it. The problem was that they started listening to the online bitchers and their ad nauseum complaining. So then they changed the characters and that only intensified the complainers.
I think the series could’ve done well if it had gotten the chance.
correctio
not to be pedantic but Patrick and Richie met on BART not on the bus
Darson
Just watched two episodes and it didn’t hold my attention. That’s just how the world spins. Someone actually thought that Friends of WeHo was a good idea right up until it wasn’t.
DBMC
A really sweet series. I loved how understated it was. I know a lot of people wanted it to be “Queer As Folk” but I thought it was so much better.
Kangol2
A dull series (though it did give Raúl Castro and the hilarious Bashir Salahuddin a boost) but Queerty is really in the tank for it, so each to his/her/their own.
SFMike
Jonathan Groff’s poorly written main character is what killed the show in my opinion. He was such a pathetic person it was hard to take. Once his character grew up a little the show was better but it was too late, and people had stopped watching. An example the whole uncut boyfriend thing was just carried way too far and it wasn’t funny, just sad and pathetic. It needed at least another season but shows about gay men, if they’re not about stereotypical queens, i.e. Queer Eye, always get the cut while 3rd rate hetero crap goes on and on.