Singer Avery Wilson is kicking butt and taking names of every biphobic troll on Twitter

Singer Avery Wilson made headlines last summer when he casually came out as bisexual on Twitter. The former The Voice contestant marked his 25th birthday by telling fans, “I’m bisexual. OK bye.”

I’m bisexual . Ok bye ?? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 18, 2020

The tweet received almost 350,000 likes and 7,000 comments, mostly from people sharing messages of love and support. Except for one troll who questioned whether bisexuality was real, to which the singer responded by once again declaring he most definitely likes women and men.

There is no i between for me sir . I like woman and men ! The bus stops here stop trying to paint your narrative on others . WHOS NEXT !? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) July 19, 2020

The troll later deleted the biphobic remark.

In a follow up statement posted to Instagram, Wilson wrote: “TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question….YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will!”

We wanted to include Wilson in this year’s Pride 50 because, since coming out, he’s used his social media platform, which includes over 75K Twitter followers, 265K TikTok fans, and 900K Instagram followers, to promote positive messages about bisexuality, love, and acceptance.

On Bi Visibility Day last September, he tweeted a shout out to all his bisexual followers, writing: “Happy #BiVisibilityDay!!!! I love you all!!!!!! I see you!!!!”

Happy #BiVisibilityDay !!!! I love you all !!!!!! I see you !!!! ? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) September 24, 2020

When someone commented by asking “Wtf is this??”, Wilson responded the same way he did to that original troll who questioned his bisexuality: by not tolerating their B.S.

Educate yourself ! That’s what it is . ? — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) September 24, 2020

Last December, Wilson went public with his relationship to fitness guru/influencer Joseph D Fit. Much like when he came out, he did it in a low-key, no drama sort of way by simply sharing a 3-second video of the couple kissing, submitted with no comment.

In addition to speaking freely about his sexuality, Wilson has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement. Shortly after the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020, he released the hauntingly beautiful single “Smoke” in which he sings the lyrics:

If all lives matter, then point it out

The real problem, we say it proud

That black lives matter, expressing pain

Tired of oppression and something’s gonna change Not just for George and Breonna

‘Cause there is a long list I know you ain’t fond of We’re not wrong for seeking revenge

What we want the world to understand

Is if you cut us down the middle

We all bleed the same

Wilson gives us pride not only for being open about his identity but for his willingness to stand up to those who question his or anyone else’s truth.

The principle ingredient of life is love ! — Avery Wilson (@AveryWilson) March 30, 2021

