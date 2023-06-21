Pride binge: 22 movies & TV shows we can’t stop obsessing over

(l-r) RuPaul, Ricky Martin, Cher, Jeremy Pope. Photos courtesy of A24, Zoobs Ansari/Smithsonian, MTV, Paramount+

Not everybody loves crowds, but celebrating Pride — whether it’s a party of one or a night on the couch with your besties — is that much more fun with a queer-themed watch list.

There are plenty of streaming films and TV shows, and access has never been easier. Whether watching on a flat-screen TV, tablet, or smartphone, connecting with our favorite celebrities and LGBTQ+ characters is just a click away.



Queerty takes a deep dive into A Mountain of Pride, Paramount+’s massive collection of queer content, to discover perennial favorites, hidden gems, and new releases that take LGBTQ+ storytelling to the next level.