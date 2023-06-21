Pride binge: 22 movies & TV shows we can’t stop obsessing over

Not everybody loves crowds, but celebrating Pride — whether it’s a party of one or a night on the couch with your besties — is that much more fun with a queer-themed watch list.
There are plenty of streaming films and TV shows, and access has never been easier. Whether watching on a flat-screen TV, tablet, or smartphone, connecting with our favorite celebrities and LGBTQ+ characters is just a click away.
Queerty takes a deep dive into A Mountain of Pride, Paramount+’s massive collection of queer content, to discover perennial favorites, hidden gems, and new releases that take LGBTQ+ storytelling to the next level.
Pride Movie Marathon
It’s OK to admit that your inner gay is actually an esteemed elder. Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Jane Fonda star in 80 For Brady, a true story about best friends who take a road trip to the Super Bowl. If edge-of-your-seat is more your style, how about a double feature with Scream VI, the latest installment in the Ghostface series that will have you clutching your pearls.
Essential Series
For a weekend binge, consider a new series or revisit a favorite. Comedian and actress Laci Mosley stars as Harper Bettencourt in the reboot of iCarly, about an internet sensation trying to reboot her career. Mosley’s comic timing is spot-on, and it’s equally exciting to see visibility for queer Black women in the sitcom genre. Her role is part of a growing legacy of queer representation in scripted television, including Star Trek: Discovery and Broad City.
Moments of Pride
Some of our favorite queer characters and real-life celebrities have had their shining moments in ways that aren’t exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community. Behind the Music’s recent refresh offers remastered versions of iconic episodes like Ricky Martin, while unlocking the Survivor vault reveals some of our favorite queers, such as season 33’s heartfelt coming-out scene between contestants Bret LaBelle and Zeke Smith, and who can forget season 44 winner Yam Yam Arocho?
Real Stories & Reality
Compelling documentaries, stand-up comedy, and unscripted series offer a window into queer life. It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly seven years since George Michael’s untimely death. The newly released documentary George Michael A Different Story offers a poignant look at the pop icon’s life while Spain’s singer-songwriter sensation Miguel Bosé gets a dramatic treatment in an original series that tracks the artist’s groundbreaking career. The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus proves that superstars aren’t the only ones who can make an impact through music. Gay Chorus Deep South documents the group’s emotional tour through the American Deep South.
For something on the lighter side, the 20th anniversary of Wanda Sykes’ comedy special Tongue Untied proves the comedian’s staying power, while the pansexual reality show Love ALLways puts romance to the test.
All Hail the Queens
Fourteen seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and seven seasons of All Stars have showcased enough queens to firmly establish the franchise as TV royalty. Put on your favorite stilettos to stroll down memory lane, including such memorable episodes as season 5’s RuPaul Roast (with the late great Leslie Jordan as a guest judge), season 12’s unauthorized Madonna rusical and runway tribute to Michelle Visage, and season 8’s New Wave tribute.
Celebrities as Seen on ‘Snatch Game’
“Snatch Game” has offered Drag Race fans the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite queer icons, but why not go straight to the source to rediscover what we love about them most? One of our favorite pop divas is also an animal preservationist. Cher & the Loneliest Elephant follows her quest to save a 10-ton animal at the height of the pandemic. Willow Pill may have missed the mark on Drew Barrymore, but the child star-turned-talk show host is a binge-worthy guilty pleasure.
Category Is: All Stars
Is there such a thing as too much drag? Not when it comes to All Stars, where fans can revisit the best of the best. Relive Jinkx Monsoon’s greatest moments (including that spot-on Judy Garland impersonation in Snatch Game), take a deep dive going back to season 1, which saw Jujubee, Shannel, Chad Michaels, and Raven make it to the final four, or revel in season 4’s lip-sync smackdown finale between Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck. Stream the newest season to discover which queen will reign supreme next.
Starring RuPaul
Of course, Drag Race isn’t RuPaul’s only gig. (That new Beverly Hills mansion isn’t going to pay for itself.) Wordle-obsessed fans will love Lingo, where simple word configurations can translate to thousands of dollars. And if you listen carefully, you’ll recognize the drag icon’s voice in a special SpongeBob SquarePants birthday episode or the long-running Nick Jr. series Bubble Guppies.
