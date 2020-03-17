Pro wrestler Mike Parrow ties the knot with his super cute boyfriend

Pro wrestler Mike Parrow married his longtime boyfriend Morgan Cole over the weekend. Parrow shared pictures from the special day with his social media followers.
“Thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts!” he wrote on Twitter. “The wedding was perfect! It does get better!”
Me and Husband @joveyjove want to Thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts!Thank you to our friends that were able join us especially during the current circumstances and all the others who sent well wishes,it meant the world to us.The Wedding was perfect! It does get better! pic.twitter.com/ljzvbLPTYP
Earlier in the day, Parrow shared about his excitement leading up to the ceremony.
So I’m Marrying this Guy today!? pic.twitter.com/iVvnjUQJwG
Parrow came out publicly in 2017. In 2018, he revealed he once tried conversion therapy and, ironically, that’s what ultimately made him realize he was gay.
“Being there, I realized I am gay and that is not going to change,” he told Good Morning Britain. “Because one of [conversion therapy’s] premises is that it’s a choice. It’s not a choice. You’re born this way.”
In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Parrow credits Cole for helping him find the courage to come out publicly.
“When I first meet him I told him I was never coming out and he could only come over at night,” he wrote. “Now I can’t imagine my life without him!
Congrats to the happy couple!
#HappyHalloween #wherethewildthingsare #swolemate @love_the_tentacle #hubby #husbear #prowrestling #bodybuilding #bear #bears #bearsofinstagram #cub #beastmode #crossfit #gay #gaycouple #gayathlete #muscle #musclebear #musclecub #muscledaddy #daddyaf #beefy #beefybear #instabear #hairy #hairymen #selfie #follow
If you told me 6 years ago that at this time we would have a house, three dogs, be planning a wedding and trips to japan, I’d be a little skeptical, but it all came true and I couldn’t be happier. These have been the best 6 years of my life. Happy anniversary to my one and only ?????? I love you so much.
Not that I’m counting or anything but in 41 days my #MCM @love_the_tentacle will a officially be Mr. Parrow. It’s funny 6 years ago I remember always being sad and thinking I’d be alone forever now I can’t imagine my world without him! It does get better #lgbtq? #loveislove
