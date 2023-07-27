Put on the tea kettle because Janice Dickinson just called Andy Cohen a “tacky queen” who stole her idea

Whether or not you agree that author, model, and reality star Janice Dickinson was the original “supermodel”, there’s no denying she has the ability to spout some not-so-nice opinions. From Tyra Banks to Donald Trump, the outspoken star has never shied away from her ability to eviscerate anyone and everyone that gets in her way.

On a recent episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Andy Cohen was the latest victim of Janice’s famous biting tongue, as she made some shocking claims, including an accusation that she herself was the originator of the idea for Andy’s successful late night show, Watch What Happens Live.

The conversation started with the host first asking Janice whether she would ever join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She blurted out, “Oh, they couldn’t handle me… They couldn’t handle me. I would have them shrink.”

“They would shake and quiver,” she went on. “And you know, they’re all easy. They’re easy shots, but they pretend to be so uppity. And they’re not uppity, they’re just hags. Beverly Hills Hags”. Ouch!

It was the famous creator of the Housewives franchise who then came under fire.

“Andy Cohen doesn’t like me,” she said. “I scare Andy Cohen for some reason.”

When asked to explain further, she stated, “I once went up to Andy Cohen to pitch a late night talk show, and as soon as I left, he took the idea, and he ran with it and did Late Night with Andy Cohen. So Andy, I have a bone to pick with you. That was my idea.”

“You would have been good with a late night talk show on Bravo?” Yantef probed.

“Oh hell yes, but now I have an album,” Janice replied. “It’s much more fun to be in the gay underground, trust me, and still be out there fabulous looking at all the twinks coming in and dancing and jumping up and down. It’s great to have freedom.”

“And what, right after that, Watch What Happens Live like started, after you pitched this idea?” Yantef asked.

To which the model responded, “It did! Right after I pitched the idea, it came on like six months later. And I was like, ‘You know what, that was my idea. He’s a tacky queen. Tacky!'”

When asked by the host to state the obvious fact that she’s simply not an Andy Cohen fan, Janice said, “No, but I am an Anderson Cooper fan.”

Perhaps in a last ditch effort to show some humanity, Janice did throw Cohen one little bone. “But congratulations to Andy for being a new papa, I’ll give him that. I’ll give him credit for that.”

Luckily, the other guest on the show, Joey Santos, stepped in and got Janice to say “allegedly” after her allegation. But should we really be surprised that she’s taking credit for something? After all, this is the woman who takes credit for the entire supermodel phenomena. She even has a song about it called “I Coined It.”

Music video for Janice Dickenson’s dance diddy “I Coined It”, released in 2022

“I coined it, I own it, bitch. I’m the original supermodel. Eyes up, bitch. Don’t look, just walk”, she sings over a surprisingly pleasing house beat. We have to say that we’re actually not hating her recent foray into dance music, which is somehow not terrible.

In May of last year, Janice revealed that she was secretly recording music. Since the release of “I Coined It”, she has released two more singles, “Get Into It”, which was released in March, and “Floor.”

Janice continues to put out dance hits.

Love her, or hate her, Janice’s outspoken and diva-like opinions have always garnered her an aggressive queer following.

We can probably name one power gay, however, who won’t be downloading her new music.