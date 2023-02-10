The queerest Valentine’s Day gift ideas to make your special someone proud (or blush)

We’ve all been there: You’re going on year 3 or 4 of a relationship and realize Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Gone away are those first week or even first month butterflies. You’re now at the point where you know your partner really well. Maybe too well.

How ever will you recapture the magic, and keep the sparks going? By reading Queerty’s Valentine’s Day gift guide, of course!

We’ve scoured the internet to find you the kind of gifts that would make Cupid proud (and maybe even blush). Best of all, many of the items below are made by people within the LGBTQ+ community. So, read on in the name of love…

For the one who just wants to talk about sex, baby

If you’re like me – emotionally stunted and too shy to talk about sex unless it’s on the internet – then this deck of cards is just for you!

This delightful set of 50 cards, called Curiosity Cues, will help you and your romantic partner get to know each other better… sexually (tehe). The questions are open-ended, frank and perfect for any type of couple that wants to create a greater sense of intimacy.

Sample questions include: “What do you define as foreplay?”, “What makes sex good?” and “Does sex count for you if you don’t orgasm?” You know, all the questions you probably Googled as a teen when your parents were asleep!

Available via early2bed for $20.

For the one who likes to eat beautiful things

We couldn’t have a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide without some chocolate! And these babies are almost too gorgeous to eat. But we’ll still eat them, because we are monsters.

Coco Gusto Chocolates are hand-painted artisan chocolates created in Denver, Colorado.

The company was founded in 2018 by LGBTQ warrior, Wade Stembridge, after he was suddenly laid off over the holidays. Having no money, Wade had to get creative for Christmas gifts that year. So, he began teaching himself the art of chocolate making, and his business has been growing ever since.

Do yourself a favor and check out these beauties for yourself via Coco Gusto Chocolates, including the Thinking of You Valentine’s Package ($37.99) or the Raspberry White Chocolate Bars ($7.95).

For the one who needs make-up for their Drag Race audition

Sephora, who? Human Beauty is a UK-based queer and disabled-owned makeup brand all about highlighting underrepresented communities and it’s well, a thing of beauty!

Their latest collection of eyeshadows – called Makeup Therapy™ Colour Palette – is “all about representation but with a specific focus on disability and the LGBTQ+ community,” says founder and CEO, Millie Flemington-Clare. “In our campaign, we had models who were non-binary, transgender, gay, bisexual, lesbian and those with disabilities such as alopecia, albinism, down syndrome, CMT and cancer.”

Designed as a nod to adult coloring books and the founder’s use of makeup as a form of therapy, the palette includes 12 mattes & 4 shimmer shades. Best of all, the company has a unique QR code printed onto the back of each palette which will take people to a video for both visual and verbal color descriptions.

Inclusion, we love to see it! Available via Human Beauty for around $28 (USD).

For the budding kinkster

Whether you’re single and curious, or an established couple looking to play, “Playing Well with Others: Your Field Guide to Discovering, Exploring and Navigating the Kink, Leather and BDSM Communities” (now say that title three times fast) is the essential guidebook for anyone who wants to explore or understand the “community” aspect of the kink lifestyle.

One promising review calls it a “well written, well thought out ‘how to’ on navigating the BDSM communities. It dishes out well thought out strategies on how to play nicely in a myriad of different situations, gives fabulous advice on negotiation and relationships and all handed to you in a fun playful manner.

(The authors) don’t disappoint in giving not only the brand spanking new kinkster great tips on discovering their kink but gives great tips to those who wear Master’s caps.”

Reading never felt so good! Available via Amazon for $17.33.

For the one who puts the ‘chill’ in “Netflix and chill”

Black and queer co-owned, FRUIT SLABS is a company that offers vegan, kosher-certified, organic adult fruit roll-ups. But these aren’t the kind of fruit roll-ups you’ll find in a sacked lunch at school. No. These little gems are loaded with THC or CBD! A perfect addition for singles or couples who are looking to chill TF out, each THC-based slab contains 10mg’s of the good stuff. They don’t come sugar-coated, sugar-laced, or have any added artificial colors either. Best of all, they won’t melt in your pockets (because they are fruit leather, and not a gross gummy) – so travel far and wide with these, young grasshopper! Available via FRUIT SLABS with THC or CBD; prices vary.

For the one who is ready to lip sync for their life

Mirror, mirror on the wall: whose the fairest queen of them all? Find out when you play “Game of Queens,” a drag queen card game created by Greg Bailey , editor of drag magazine, Alright Darling , and illustrated by Daniela Henríquez.

The set – which features 30+ queens including Ru Paul, Dame Edna Everage, Alaska Thunderfuck, Alyssa Edwards and more – promises to “pitch queen against queen from across the carnival court of drag and let them battle it out in categories including Performance, Comedy, Look, Outrageousness, Shade and Legend Factor.” It’s the perfect game to play when you refuse to watch the mess that is Friends of WeHo are waiting for Untucked to start! Available via Amazon for $14.99.

For the one who needs a card to express how they really feel