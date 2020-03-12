not having it

Rapper Lil Yachty slams homophobes accusing him of being gay for wearing women’s clothing

Rapper Lil Yachty is not here for anyone’s homophobia.

The 22-year-old was hit with a tidal wave of negative criticism after impersonating Oprah Winfrey in his new music video, “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

In the video, which includes cameos from Drake and DaBaby, Yachty appears as a female talk show host named Boprah, complete with a wig, dress, heels, and pearl earrings.

Many people have taken issue with Yachty’s costume in the video, firing off angry tweets, many of which are laced with homophobia and antigay slurs.

Eventually, Yachty issued a message to anyone who has a problem with his Boprah costume: “Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining,” he tweeted. “It ain’t even that deep.”

He went on to imply that people who are uncomfortable with a man dressing in women’s clothing need to rethink how they view masculinity.

 

In 2017, Lil Yachty received backlash when he featured a gay couple kissing on the cover his album Teenage Emotions.

At the time, he responded to critics by saying, “If you have vitiligo or if you’re gay or whatever it is, embrace yourself. Love yourself. Be happy, positive.”

