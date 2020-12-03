‘Real Housewives’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke: “I’m gay. I like women.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braunwyn Windham-Burke (@braunwynwindhamburke)

Real Housewives of Orange County reality show personality Braunwyn Windham-Burke just made a stunning admission about her marriage to her husband of 20 years, Sean Burke. Winham-Burke has revealed that their marriage is a platonic one, and that she identifies as a lesbian.

In a new interview with GLAAD, Windham-Burke, 42, didn’t hold back when it comes to discussing her sexuality.

“I like women. I’m gay,” she admitted. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Related: Reality star announces split from husband and addresses rumors that he’s gay

“I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be,” Windam-Burke also added. “I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

As for her family, including her husband and their seven children together, Windham-Burke also has no regrets. She and Sean also have no plans to end their 20-year marriage.

“I love Sean. I love him dearly, he is my person, he is my family,” Braunwyn explained. “But I’m not attracted to men and I never have been. We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

On the subject of Windham-Burke’s new love interest, the Real Housewives star says their relationship is what prompted her to finally come out publicly. She also adds that her family has met her, and enjoys spending time with her too.

“It became something that I didn’t want to hide anymore and I didn’t want to keep secret anymore,” she says of the relationship. “I don’t know how we are making it all work right now, but we are.”

Welcome to the family, Braunwyn.