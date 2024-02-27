Real-life husbands Julian Morris & Landon Ross play soldiers in love in super queer ‘Dancing in Babylon’ music video

Landon Ross (left) and Julian Morris (right)

Pretty Little Liars alum Julian Morris, 41, and his artist husband Landon Ross, also 41, are making beautiful music together.

After recently celebrating their 20th anniversary as a couple, the handsome duo have now joined creative forces to star in a new music video by indie pop duo MGMT featuring Christine and the Queens.

In the ’80s-inspired power ballad “Dancing in Babylon,” Morris and Ross play a pair of lovelorn soldiers caught in a electro piano fever dream of video games, futuristic fashion, retro haircuts and totally tubular dance moves.

In the clip, Morris and Ross first appear as a despondent gaymer couple that find new zest for life and their relationship once they get transported into one of their war-torn video games. Main character energy!

In addition to the military romance, the surreal visual trip also includes Ben Goldwasser and Andrew VanWyngarden from MGMT, Chris from the Christine and the Queens, Hedwig mastermind John Cameron Mitchell, and a turkey sandwich.

“Creating the ‘Dancing in Babylon’ video with Chris and [director] Ray [Tintori] was a prodigious affair (love), requiring everyone involved to operate in six dimensions at once, all while simultaneously making a simple turkey sandwich with Dijon mustard,” MGMT told Rolling Stone.

“The sandwich that emerged is a cosmic mille-feuille that would be presentable in most high-end French diners.”

Bon appetit!

The music video experience left an indelible impression on the couple.

“Collaborating on the music video for one of our favorite songs in years has to be one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” Ross wrote in an Instagram post. “The whole thing was such a f*cking blast, and we’ll never not be Dancing in Babylon.”

Morris and Ross’ music video debut comes just over two years after the couple first disclosed they had been dating for 18 years!

In December 2021, Morris – who has also appeared on shows like The Morning Show, New Girl, and The Good Fight – simultaneously used the boyfriend reveal to publicly come out for the first time.

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,” Morris wrote in the post.

Ross, who is a Los Angeles-based artist, followed suit by commemorating the anniversary.

“Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you,” he wrote, captioning a photo embracing Morris.

Shortly after, it was revealed they had tied the knot.

In March 2022, the married duo made their red carpet debut at Elton John‘s Oscar viewing party.

On December 2nd, Morris and Ross took to Instagram to celebrate their 20th anniversary together.

“20 f*cking years! You’re my world @landonross I love you,” Morris captioned a slideshow of images of the couple through the years.

“Today and 20 years ago I fell irreversibly in love,” Ross wrote alongside a different gallery of photos of them over the last two decades.

From young boyfriends to loving husbands, Morris and Ross are the epitome of couple goals!

While “Dancing in Babylon” is available on MGMT’s new album Loss of Life, check out a few more shots of Morris and Ross being adorable together below: