PHOTOS: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Julian Morris comes out, introduces adorable boyfriend of 18 years

View this post on Instagram
British actor Julian Morris, known for his roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Morning Show, has officially come out as gay.
Morris, 38, thanked his boyfriend of 18+ years for all their time together on Instagram. He also posted a series of pictures of the two together, and revealed his boyfriend’s identity: Los Angeles-based artist Landon Ross.
Related: Mexican pop star Yahir breaks silence after son comes out as bisexual and announces OnlyFans debut
“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,” Morris wrote in the post.
View this post on Instagram
Ross, for his part, replied in kind with a post of his own. “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you,” he wrote, captioning a picture of the two together in a happy pose.
View this post on Instagram
London-born Julian Morris first began acting as a teen, studying with the Royal Shakespeare Company before moving into film. He scored his first major role in the horror film Cry Wolf, before landing parts on 24, Pretty Little Liars and Once Upon a Time. He’s also had recurring roles on New Girl, The Morning Show and most recently on The Good Fight.
We’re happy to have Morris as part of our queer family, and congratulate he and Ross on 19 happy years together. And now for a few scenes from his Instagram feed…
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
9 Comments
kareem
So the datalounge was right again. Next is Pedro Pascal coming as bi or pan
Prinny
Why bi?
kareem
@prinny because he doesn’t want to lose his career
drmiller
Before I troll: congrats to you Julian, glad to see you living your truth 🙂
But my god. He’s dating a clone of himself. Why is this so common amongst gays? They look related.
Max
it seems a common occurrence in gay couples, doesn’t it?
I just want someone my size, so I can expand my wardrobe LOL. I don’t want them to look like me, though.
kareem
To the white gay
Bromancer7
I seem to remember him from ER. Still a hot cutie!
Prinny
18 years? Seriously marry already
ingyaom
Congratulations to the gay twins!