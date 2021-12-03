PHOTOS: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Julian Morris comes out, introduces adorable boyfriend of 18 years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Morris (@julianmorris)

British actor Julian Morris, known for his roles on Pretty Little Liars and The Morning Show, has officially come out as gay.

Morris, 38, thanked his boyfriend of 18+ years for all their time together on Instagram. He also posted a series of pictures of the two together, and revealed his boyfriend’s identity: Los Angeles-based artist Landon Ross.

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you. I love you @landonross,” Morris wrote in the post.

Ross, for his part, replied in kind with a post of his own. “Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you,” he wrote, captioning a picture of the two together in a happy pose.

London-born Julian Morris first began acting as a teen, studying with the Royal Shakespeare Company before moving into film. He scored his first major role in the horror film Cry Wolf, before landing parts on 24, Pretty Little Liars and Once Upon a Time. He’s also had recurring roles on New Girl, The Morning Show and most recently on The Good Fight.

We’re happy to have Morris as part of our queer family, and congratulate he and Ross on 19 happy years together. And now for a few scenes from his Instagram feed…

