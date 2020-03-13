Reality star Chad Johnson follows in Aaron Carter’s footsteps, launches OnlyFans page

Reality star Chad Johnson is following in “bisexual” “rapper” Aaron Carter’s footsteps and launching his very own OnlyFans page. He’s also launching a second OnlyFans page with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler.

“We’re going to upload some stuff later tonight,” the Bachelorette alum said last week, adding that the couple has “already made a lot” of tapes together so they “might as well put out there.”

Johnson, who was recently arrested for an alleged domestic abuse incident involving Mishler, also said that fans can make special requests for what sex acts they’d like to see the two perform.

Johnson’s solo page just launched and he’s already in the top 4.7% of creators, a badge he wears with honor.

Meanwhile, in other OnlyFans news, Aaron Carter recently told followers that he would make a sex tape with his girlfriend Melanie… for $2 million.

Who wants to chip into the money pool?

