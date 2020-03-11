bomb

The reviews of Aaron Carter’s OnlyFans page are in and they’re not good

Aaron Carter recently launched an OnlyFans page. As we reported yesterday, the “bisexual” “rapper” is currently charging between $50 to $125 to access single photos of himself. Oh, and if you throw in another $50 and he’ll rate a photo of you!

A lot of people are mad because, after paying the exorbitant fee, Carter merely supplied them with a recycled images of himself that have already leaked online…

Then last week, Carter reportedly posted a live video of himself and his new girlfriend, Melanie, whose name he just had tattooed on his forehead.

The live video showed the couple having sex, but according to one viewer, Carter “screws up 3 different times in one live!! But This isn’t even the thing you should be nervous about tho….you know where u really messed up don’t u?!”

Here’s what other critics are saying…

