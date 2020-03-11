The reviews of Aaron Carter’s OnlyFans page are in and they’re not good

Aaron Carter recently launched an OnlyFans page. As we reported yesterday, the “bisexual” “rapper” is currently charging between $50 to $125 to access single photos of himself. Oh, and if you throw in another $50 and he’ll rate a photo of you!

A lot of people are mad because, after paying the exorbitant fee, Carter merely supplied them with a recycled images of himself that have already leaked online…

Thread:

OnlyFan Update#AaronCarter has his OnlyFans subscribers very frustrated and feeling scammed. On feb29 he uploaded a ‘Locked Photo’- it was $50 to unlock and it was the infamous shower photo. Mar7 he uploaded that same photo on the site for all subs to see…. — Jenny B (@JennyB_11) March 9, 2020

Just for the record, @aaroncarter only fans is absolute bullshit. Post nothing. Selling 20 second videos and photos for 50 bucks in addition to the subscription @OnlyFansSupport should look into it. If you’re gonna sell it per item, make the subscription free. Greedy — ReplacingTumblr (@ReplacingTumblr) March 7, 2020

DONT WASTE UR MONEY, PICS ARE EVERYWHERE!!!! — pennywise (@alladreambaby) March 4, 2020

Then last week, Carter reportedly posted a live video of himself and his new girlfriend, Melanie, whose name he just had tattooed on his forehead.

The live video showed the couple having sex, but according to one viewer, Carter “screws up 3 different times in one live!! But This isn’t even the thing you should be nervous about tho….you know where u really messed up don’t u?!”

Here’s what other critics are saying…

sitting alone at the WB commissary reflecting on the decades of legends who have dined here (Clark Gable, Pee Wee Herman, etc) while I watch Aaron Carter get his hairy ass slapped on his Only Fans page, volume on. — stevie (@chillarybuff) March 2, 2020

Aaron- we’ve all seen the discord screenshots, no one needs to pay $19 to see your bubblegum pic.twitter.com/iRFRunkmD2 — Rogue Mod (@RogueMod1) February 24, 2020

Doesn’t he still owe his fans money for sweatshirts they never received? ‍♀️ — Kelly Lyn (@kelzhas684lives) February 26, 2020

Woke up & saw Aaron Carter has an onlyfans. pic.twitter.com/Nh8s69MW0Z — Ernie Montana⚪⚪⚪ (@_ernieB) March 10, 2020

Aaron Carter having an OnlyFans is peak 2020. — Matty (@mattyjojo) March 10, 2020

Aaron this is not something a so called Celebrity should be doing I am so sorry. If you trying to get back into the music industry it now will most likely not happen at all . Only fans is wrong on so many levels ‍♀️ — Shanfitsuperstar1 (shannon) (@Shannymomm) February 24, 2020

the world is ending and Aaron Carter has just started an OnlyFans. this is exactly how I imagined the apocalypse. — (@tweeter_daddy) March 11, 2020

Newp. The pic I saw online wasn’t impressive in the least. pic.twitter.com/6HgigZvjkz — Nicole Amazing Grace (@Graceless_Grace) March 4, 2020

#AaronCarter DRUGS are bad kids. If you know someone who struggles with Xanax please try to get them help as early as possible. This is what drug addiction does to you: manic episodes, irrational decisions, etc @aaroncarter pic.twitter.com/SqWshURFUh — Sunflowersinthewinter (@Sunflowersinth3) March 5, 2020

