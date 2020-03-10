Aaron Carter’s career is going great, officially joins OnlyFans

Aaron Carter has followed in the footsteps of the greats who’ve come before him.
Well, that subset of greats who take a racy selfie and think: “I’m gonna turn this into cash.”
The “bisexual” “rapper” is now hawking his wares on OnlyFans, only… fans are not pleased with the inventory.
And we can understand why. Carter is reportedly charging $50-125 to access single photos. And if you’re the type to actually fork over money to see them, chances are you already have — one is the same picture that leaked in February.
But it gets weirder: Throw in another $50 and he’ll…rate a photo of you?
Intrepid Twitter user JennyB has the scoop:
“#AaronCarter has his OnlyFans subscribers very frustrated and feeling scammed. On feb29 he uploaded a ‘Locked Photo’- it was $50 to unlock and it was the infamous shower photo. Mar7 he uploaded that same photo on the site for all subs to see.
My source sent me this SS last night. #AaronCarter now wants his subscribers on OF to send him pics and $50 and he will rate it. This has disaster written all over it!”
Yeah we’ll pass on that opportunity.
And we already know how he’d rate his own photos:
I think I look fucking great. ? pic.twitter.com/2X9kIKxphr
— Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) March 12, 2019
3 Comments
Donston
Aaron’s “coming out” was most certainly about trying to boost people’s interests in him. And he didn’t do himself any favors by, just a mere two months after his “coming out”, claiming that he didn’t see himself as “bi” and that he only experimented or whatever with a dude one time. I do recall feeling kinda bad for him that social media was trying to force him into a bi identity and force him into “bi pride” when he was just explaining his dimensions, experiences and struggles, whether they were authentic or not. I don’t know where he is in the overall romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, relationship contentment spectrum. He perhaps doesn’t really know. I actually suspect that he has contended with some type of fluidity or confusions in his life. He definitely fits the stereotypical profile with those antics of his. Ultimately, the guy likely has suffered from abuse, mental health struggles, drug addictions and maybe issues with his sense of self and what he wants. And he’s gotta be on crack to put forth those type of prices and requests. $50 for him to tell you you’re hot? However, I don’t want to come down too hard on the dude. He’s certainly been less problematic than a lot of these “proudly bi guys” out here. Despite his messiness he never promoted homo shame or became antagonistic towards “gays”. The guy is just a desperate drug addict and head case, and he should be viewed as such instead of viewed as just someone to make fun of.