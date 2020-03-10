Aaron Carter’s career is going great, officially joins OnlyFans

Aaron Carter has followed in the footsteps of the greats who’ve come before him.

Well, that subset of greats who take a racy selfie and think: “I’m gonna turn this into cash.”

The “bisexual” “rapper” is now hawking his wares on OnlyFans, only… fans are not pleased with the inventory.

And we can understand why. Carter is reportedly charging $50-125 to access single photos. And if you’re the type to actually fork over money to see them, chances are you already have — one is the same picture that leaked in February.

Related: Aaron Carter “accidentally” exposes himself to 487K Instagram followers, claims he’s being stalked

But it gets weirder: Throw in another $50 and he’ll…rate a photo of you?

Intrepid Twitter user JennyB has the scoop:

“#AaronCarter has his OnlyFans subscribers very frustrated and feeling scammed. On feb29 he uploaded a ‘Locked Photo’- it was $50 to unlock and it was the infamous shower photo. Mar7 he uploaded that same photo on the site for all subs to see. My source sent me this SS last night. #AaronCarter now wants his subscribers on OF to send him pics and $50 and he will rate it. This has disaster written all over it!”

Yeah we’ll pass on that opportunity.

And we already know how he’d rate his own photos: