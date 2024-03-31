Ricky Martin’s “Bangs” break, a drag ode to Britney & the lesbian cruise to Turkey

Watch the TV ad that has One Million Moms all riled up for “pushing the LGBTQ agenda,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul remembered 1984 New York.

@rupaulofficial I wish y’all could’ve experienced NYC in the 80s… it was the stuff dreams are made of. No rules, no money, just magic. There was truly nothing like it. ♬ original sound – RuPaul

Jojo Siwa ate.

Alaska and Divatronic celebrated Britney Spears.

Ian Paget took time to be grateful for the big and small wins.

Grant & Ash combined finances.

Joey Graceffa shopped for a man.

Ricky Martin kiki’d with Kelly Clarkson.

Mandy Moore talked Candy.

Steve Knill felt the Easter spirit.

Olivia Cruises co-founder Judy Dlugacz recalled her famous ‘90s trip to Turkey.

And Johnny Sibilly named his favorite position.