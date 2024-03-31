tiktalk

Ricky Martin’s “Bangs” break, a drag ode to Britney & the lesbian cruise to Turkey

By

Watch the TV ad that has One Million Moms all riled up for “pushing the LGBTQ agenda,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

RuPaul remembered 1984 New York.

@rupaulofficial

I wish y’all could’ve experienced NYC in the 80s… it was the stuff dreams are made of. No rules, no money, just magic. There was truly nothing like it.

♬ original sound – RuPaul

Jojo Siwa ate.

@itsjojosiwa

KARMA.❤️‍🔥🌊🔃 RELEASING APRIL 5TH

♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa

Alaska and Divatronic celebrated Britney Spears.

@queerty

Come with Queerty to #Alaska and Divatronic’s #BritneySpears show! @alaskaalaskaalaska

? original sound – Queerty*

Ian Paget took time to be grateful for the big and small wins.

@ianpaget_

Friendly reminder: “You’re doing great sweetie!” Thank you @Aaron Urso for always being a constant source of encouragement! Love you! ?? #losangeles #motivation #workoutmotivation

? original sound – Ian Paget

Grant & Ash combined finances.

@a_twink_and_a_redhead

Is there anything better than treating your baby? ????? #couple #boyfriend #creditcard #chase #nyc #cute #vlog

? original sound – Grant & Ash

Joey Graceffa shopped for a man.

@joeygraceffa

BLIND Dating The Entire ZODIAC! ✨

♬ original sound – Joey Graceffa

Ricky Martin kiki’d with Kelly Clarkson.

@kellyclarksonshow We HAD to do it 🤣 #rickymartin #kellyclarkson #bangs #shebangs ♬ original sound – Kelly Clarkson Show

Mandy Moore talked Candy.

@mattrogerstho The power of Candy by Mandy #lasculturistas #mandymoore ♬ original sound – Matt Rogers

Steve Knill felt the Easter spirit.

@steveknillmusic2 #steveknill ♬ original sound – Steve Knill

Olivia Cruises co-founder Judy Dlugacz recalled her famous ‘90s trip to Turkey.

@cruisingpod Olivia co-founder Judy Dlugacz on Olivia’s famous 1990s Turkey trip! #lesbiantravel #wlwtravel #gaytravel #lesbiantravelers #lesbiancruise #lesbianswhotravel #wlwtravelers #lesbianbars #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianbarswya #wlw #wlwtiktok #sapphic #sapphictiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover40 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #queer #lesbianhistory #queerhistory #gayhistory #trans #noterfs #nonbinary #lgbtqhistory #documentary #queerdocumentary #lgbtqdocumentary #womenownedbusiness #turkey #istanbul ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental – Yunusta

And Johnny Sibilly named his favorite position.

@rickycornish Replying to @Johnny Sibilly We love an honest king! 🙈 #johnnysibilly #gay #lgbt #pride #redcarpet #ejafoscars #queer ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish

Related:

Celeb stylist Johnny Wujek unveils his new prom collection & now everyone’s begging to be his date

Johnny Wujek has gone from making whipped cream bras for Katy Perry to designing Gen Z prom outfits and all while looking like a total snacc.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated