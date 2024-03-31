Ricky Martin’s “Bangs” break, a drag ode to Britney & the lesbian cruise to Turkey

Watch the TV ad that has One Million Moms all riled up for “pushing the LGBTQ agenda,” then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
RuPaul remembered 1984 New York.
@rupaulofficial
I wish y’all could’ve experienced NYC in the 80s… it was the stuff dreams are made of. No rules, no money, just magic. There was truly nothing like it.♬ original sound – RuPaul
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Jojo Siwa ate.
@itsjojosiwa
KARMA.❤️🔥🌊🔃 RELEASING APRIL 5TH♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa
Alaska and Divatronic celebrated Britney Spears.
Ian Paget took time to be grateful for the big and small wins.
Grant & Ash combined finances.
Joey Graceffa shopped for a man.
@joeygraceffa
BLIND Dating The Entire ZODIAC! ✨♬ original sound – Joey Graceffa
Ricky Martin kiki’d with Kelly Clarkson.
@kellyclarksonshow We HAD to do it 🤣 #rickymartin #kellyclarkson #bangs #shebangs ♬ original sound – Kelly Clarkson Show
Mandy Moore talked Candy.
@mattrogerstho The power of Candy by Mandy #lasculturistas #mandymoore ♬ original sound – Matt Rogers
Steve Knill felt the Easter spirit.
@steveknillmusic2 #steveknill ♬ original sound – Steve Knill
Olivia Cruises co-founder Judy Dlugacz recalled her famous ‘90s trip to Turkey.
@cruisingpod Olivia co-founder Judy Dlugacz on Olivia’s famous 1990s Turkey trip! #lesbiantravel #wlwtravel #gaytravel #lesbiantravelers #lesbiancruise #lesbianswhotravel #wlwtravelers #lesbianbars #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbianbarswya #wlw #wlwtiktok #sapphic #sapphictiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover40 #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #queer #lesbianhistory #queerhistory #gayhistory #trans #noterfs #nonbinary #lgbtqhistory #documentary #queerdocumentary #lgbtqdocumentary #womenownedbusiness #turkey #istanbul ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental – Yunusta
And Johnny Sibilly named his favorite position.
@rickycornish Replying to @Johnny Sibilly We love an honest king! 🙈 #johnnysibilly #gay #lgbt #pride #redcarpet #ejafoscars #queer ♬ original sound – Ricky Cornish
Related:
Celeb stylist Johnny Wujek unveils his new prom collection & now everyone’s begging to be his date
Johnny Wujek has gone from making whipped cream bras for Katy Perry to designing Gen Z prom outfits and all while looking like a total snacc.