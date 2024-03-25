Ricky Martin’s ‘Magic Mike’ history, Lee Pace’s birthday suit & Ncuti Gatwa’s big reveal

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING: The Neil Patrick Harris-led comedy Uncoupled has been canceled a second time after getting picked up by Showtime last year following getting the ax from Netflix. Showtime’s decision not to move forward on a second season has got members of the cast sharing their thoughts. [TVLine]

SHE’S WITH US: First Lady Jill Biden gave the keynote address at the Human Rights Campaign’s dinner in LA with an impassioned speech highlighting the Biden administration’s unwavering support for LGBTQ+ rights. [LA Daily News]

BIRTHDAY DADDY: Lee Pace celebrated turning FORTY-FINE by gifting fans a new image of his muscular visage.

THANK U NEXT: After linking up with a new man, Chris Appleton is allegedly looking to finalize his divorce from Lukas Gage ASAP. The celebrity hairstylist also seemed to take a dig at Gage’s recent comments about their quickie marriage on Watch What Happens Live. [US Weekly]

IN THE BUFF: Meanwhile, Lukas Gage has our undivided attention discussing his time working with super buff Jake Gyllenhaal on Road House and how the film’s wrap party involved skinny-dipping in the ocean. [Variety]

DOCTOR DOCTOR: Disney+ finally dropped the trailer for Ncuti Gatwa‘s debut season in the titular role of sci-fi series Doctor Who.

HAPPY GRINDR-VERSARY: For better or worse, it’s been 15 years since Grindr changed the way gays meet and hookup. While gay bars may have suffered, the app has also proven to be a lifeline for queers in repressive areas. [The Guardian]

UNHAPPIEST SEASON: Kristen Stewart opened up about all the “annoying” studio notes she received to broaden her gay character (i.e. make her less queer) in the 2020 lesbian holiday rom-com Happiest Season.[The Hollywood Reporter]

WORKING ON HIS FITNESS: Despite all the recent internal drama with the cast of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski is drowning out the noise by working out even harder.

LOUDER FOR THOSE IN THE BACK: While presenting a humanitarian award to queer pop duo Tegan and Sara, Elliot Page used his speech at the Juno Awards (the Canadian Grammys, not anything to do with his 2007 film) to speak out on the “devastating” roll back of LGBTQ+ rights recently. [The Hollywood Reporter]

HE BANGS: Ricky Martin reflected on giving Magic Mike star Channing Tatum his big shirtless break in the 2000 music video for “She Bangs”. [Entertainment Tonight]

BROADWAY BOUND: Elton John and Jake Shears‘ musical Tammy Faye, centered on late televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, is heading to Broadway this fall with Katie Brayben in the title role and Andrew Rannells as her husband, Jim Bakker. Tickets go on sale this week. [People]

