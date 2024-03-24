PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, Lenny Kravitz, Jake Gyllenhaal & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Lukas Gage‘s pleated serve, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Britney Spears homage, Joel Kim Booster giving preppy chic, or Jake Gyllenhaal finally wearing a shirt, the
lewks looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Lukas Gage
Lukas went shirtless and pleated for the gods in an oversized white suit at the premiere of Apples Never Fall in Los Angeles.
Joel Kim Booster
JKB looking snatched at a press event for the Apple TV+ Series Loot in Los Angeles.
Lenny Kravitz
The 59-year-old continued his flawless rock god serve in a fitted leather jacket, gold leather pants and sick animal-print boots at The Tonight Show. No notes.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Sorry Britney, but MJR just schooled the children how to do an all denim dress right at the Loot press event in LA.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Even when not flaunting his ripped physique, Jake knows how to get our attention in an effortlessly cool double-breasted blazer, open button down, tank top, faded jeans and leather oxfords in NYC. This is THE spring look!
Kit Connor
He bangs! Kit showed off a new hairstyle and his J Crew aesthetic at the opening night of An Enemy of the People on Broadway.
Niecy Nash
Niecy was ready for spring in this chic pastel blue shorts suit at the premiere of Shirley in LA.
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
The husbands went for rocker glam at Justin Timberlake’s EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS album release party in West Hollywood.
Wayne Brady
Brady made it pop in this bright pink suit and very on-trend tie neck blouse at The Tonight Show.
Kristen Stewart
KStew is the moment & once again proved there is no one cooler than her right now as she owned the NYC streets in this daring slay.
Logan Lerman
Logan officially entered his fashion era at the We Were the Lucky Ones LA premiere & we are so here for it.
Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon
And just like that …Charlotte and Miranda’s shoe game was on point at the New Group gala in NYC.
Billy Porter
Billy worked this feathered coat like only a legend can at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in DC.
Nicholas Galitzine
The Red, White & Royal Blue hottie donned an oversized tux at the LA premiere of Mary & George.
Courtney Love
Oh make me over! Courtney returned to her red carpet glamour days in this flowing silver gown at The National Portrait Gallery Portrait Gala in London.
Lucas Hedges
Lucas looked decadent in this chocolate brown corduroy suit at the Shirley premiere.
Isis King
The With Love stunner did not come to play in this crocheted dress at the One Of The Good Ones premiere at Pasadena Playhouse in Los Angeles.
Darren Barnet
The Road House hunk destroyed the movie’s NY premiere in this sickening black pinstripe suit with classic Chelsea boots. Perfection.
Alaska
Alaska ruled the animal-print carpet prior to her performance in Drag: The Musical in Los Angeles.
Ricky Martin & Kristen Wiig
The Palm Royale duo were giving all the power couple vibes in their matching all black serves at Watch What Happens Live in NYC.
