PHOTOS: Ricky Martin, Lenny Kravitz, Jake Gyllenhaal & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Lukas Gage‘s pleated serve, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s Britney Spears homage, Joel Kim Booster giving preppy chic, or Jake Gyllenhaal finally wearing a shirt, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage

Lukas went shirtless and pleated for the gods in an oversized white suit at the premiere of Apples Never Fall in Los Angeles.

Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster

JKB looking snatched at a press event for the Apple TV+ Series Loot in Los Angeles.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

The 59-year-old continued his flawless rock god serve in a fitted leather jacket, gold leather pants and sick animal-print boots at The Tonight Show. No notes.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Sorry Britney, but MJR just schooled the children how to do an all denim dress right at the Loot press event in LA.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

Even when not flaunting his ripped physique, Jake knows how to get our attention in an effortlessly cool double-breasted blazer, open button down, tank top, faded jeans and leather oxfords in NYC. This is THE spring look!

Kit Connor

Kit Connor

He bangs! Kit showed off a new hairstyle and his J Crew aesthetic at the opening night of An Enemy of the People on Broadway.

Niecy Nash

Niecy was ready for spring in this chic pastel blue shorts suit at the premiere of Shirley in LA.

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

The husbands went for rocker glam at Justin Timberlake’s EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS album release party in West Hollywood.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady

Brady made it pop in this bright pink suit and very on-trend tie neck blouse at The Tonight Show.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart

KStew is the moment & once again proved there is no one cooler than her right now as she owned the NYC streets in this daring slay.

Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman

Logan officially entered his fashion era at the We Were the Lucky Ones LA premiere & we are so here for it.

Kristin Davis & Cynthia Nixon

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon

And just like that …Charlotte and Miranda’s shoe game was on point at the New Group gala in NYC.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy worked this feathered coat like only a legend can at the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in DC.

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine
(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

The Red, White & Royal Blue hottie donned an oversized tux at the LA premiere of Mary & George.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love

Oh make me over! Courtney returned to her red carpet glamour days in this flowing silver gown at The National Portrait Gallery Portrait Gala in London.

Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges

Lucas looked decadent in this chocolate brown corduroy suit at the Shirley premiere.

Isis King

Isis King

The With Love stunner did not come to play in this crocheted dress at the One Of The Good Ones premiere at Pasadena Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Darren Barnet

Darren Barnet

The Road House hunk destroyed the movie’s NY premiere in this sickening black pinstripe suit with classic Chelsea boots. Perfection.

Alaska

Alaska

Alaska ruled the animal-print carpet prior to her performance in Drag: The Musical in Los Angeles.

Ricky Martin & Kristen Wiig

Ricky Martin, Kristen Wiig
credit: Instagram

The Palm Royale duo were giving all the power couple vibes in their matching all black serves at Watch What Happens Live in NYC.

