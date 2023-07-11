Right-wing grifter gets dragged for declaring “condoms are gay” & implying he prefers bareback by default

We usually don’t like to highlight right-wing grifters who make inflammatory statements for the purpose of stoking outrage.

But we’re making an exception for the guy who says condoms… are gay!

Michael Knowles, who works for Ben Shapiro’s troll site, The Daily Wire, went on a ridiculous monologue Monday, during which he railed against the two Supreme Court decisions, Griswold and Eisenstadt, that established the rights of married and unmarried people to possess contraception.

Knowles thinks that’s a bad thing, because in his twisted mind, nobody should be having sex for fun.

And who has the most fun when they have sex?

Gays!

Knowles says the birth of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, which we weirdly calls the “Pride movement,” can be traced to the widespread availability of contraception.

Apparently, there were no queer people before the early 1970s. Who knew?

“I think a lot of people are beginning to notice that the contraceptive mentality is the beginning of the Pride mentality,” he said. “The contraceptive mentality divorces sex from the consequences of sex. It introduces a sterile sexual ethic, which is exactly what gave us the Pride movement. There’s no distinction here. If you can’t read between the lines, the conclusion that one draws is… condoms are kind of gay.”

"Condoms are kind of gay" says right wing media personality Michael Knowles in monologue suggesting a post-Roe push to overturn Griswold and Eisenstat, two cases enumerating the right to contraception https://t.co/hk9x0FQx8a pic.twitter.com/BGBJwQlZPu — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 10, 2023

When Knowles talks about divorcing sex from the “consequences of sex,” he’s seemingly bemoaning the fact that many people engage in sexual intercourse without the intention of procreating.

Or maybe he’s telling everybody that he refuses to wear condoms, potentially leaving his partners unprotected against all sorts of nasty STIs?

Or maybe he just prefers bareback?

It’s hard to say…

You would be insane not to use a condom with this guy. — k. (@dozygay) July 11, 2023

Is having intercourse with a woman gay? Check out my podcast pic.twitter.com/99Y4xBjJoH — Rebecca (@RebeccaNotMsLay) July 10, 2023

gays didn’t exist until 1972. you heard it here first! — Alex Bollinger (@alexpbollinger) July 11, 2023

Nothing like promoting STIs. — Pednpsy13 (@Pednpsy13) July 10, 2023

Fellas, is it gay to protect yourself from STI’s? https://t.co/h3TaKmV2tW — Joseph Newman (he/him) (@josephthenewman) July 11, 2023

“Birth control is gay” is a new level in right-wing contortions to control women. ????? https://t.co/ObhRn0D69Y — Mark Perigard (@MarkPerigard) July 10, 2023

For decades, religious conservatives have spoken out against contraception. But Knowles’ thesis that links contraception and homosexuality is new; and frankly, utterly bizarre.

Gay and straight people alike were more then willing to drag this deranged diva.

I swear these guys spend more time thinking about gay sex than I do. And I’m gay. — Gary Thomas (@GaryThomas_LA) July 10, 2023

fellas is it gay to have straight sex more often because there’s no consequences? — A Fistful of Double Downs (@FunkyRallan) July 10, 2023

This dude is about as performative as a Cirque de Soleil brunch. — Sean (@BamSocket) July 10, 2023

Nobody thinks about gay sex more that that guy — punk-o-demic (@riseandgrindcor) July 10, 2023

All I'm getting from this is that he likes to get creampied https://t.co/QFR00iNQ7U — I give Gina Rodriguez the Heebie-Jeebies (@Unaek_Swerdna7) July 11, 2023

FELLAS IS IT GAY TO HAVE SAFE, CONSENUAL SEX WITH YOUR PARTNER https://t.co/duZhZgAK74 — diffidentdilligaf bsky social (@DemureDilligaf) July 10, 2023

I swear some people won't be happy until we're living like the handmaid's tale https://t.co/c3Cb4oqVMq — HippyPeasant (@HippyPeasant) July 11, 2023

The vitriol against LGBTQ+ people is rising to increasingly disturbing heights, with seven Republican attorneys general recently writing to Target saying the retailer’s Pride campaigns could’ve violated their state’s child protection laws.

Throughout June, conservatives threatened boycotts of big companies and retailers that promoted Pride and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Knowles was one of those right-wingers pushing boycotts, though multiple people pointed out that he doesn’t mind engaging in some Pride celebrations himself.

There she is… laying next to a guy in bed and posing with a drag queen! (Knowles was an actor before he got into hate mongering.)

There you have it: Knowles is both unhinged and a hypocrite! What a winning combo.

Scroll down for more of the best digs sent his way…

I swear these people are just mad that they don't get any https://t.co/9uwX3LqvPT — Kehmet (@kehmetfox) July 11, 2023

I thought we were being irrational and hyperbolic when we said that trans bans were the start not the finish 🤔 — Cattell84 – Climate Action Now (@cattell84) July 10, 2023

He has other thoughts about not finishing off things in condoms. pic.twitter.com/iLV3JQHD2r — Seth 🌹🆓 (@SethAGinger) July 10, 2023

That’s what happens when you build an audience who’s addicted to consuming radical views. At some point he’ll say we need to re-slave people. — 🏳️‍⚧️ Dobiel 🏳️‍🌈 (@Atila_Y0Y0) July 11, 2023