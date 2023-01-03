Ritchie Torres offers master class in throwing shade with nine-word tweet directed at George Santos

After lying to voters about his resumé, including fabricating his entire biography, education, and professional qualifications, George Santos (ugh) of New York showed up for his first day of work today. Once he is officially sworn in, he will join the ranks of only a handful of openly gay Republicans ever to serve in the United States Congress.

He’s also the first member of the United States Congress who is wanted in Brazil, but that’s a whole nother story.

Given everything we’ve learned about the 34-year-old “Jew-ish” Catholic gay man who was married to a woman until 2019 over the past two weeks, nobody is excited to have him there. Except for maybe Kevin McCarthy, who needs all the Republican votes he can get if he’s ever going to be elected Speaker of the House. (So far, he’s fallen short twice, with a floor third vote currently underway. Sorry, Kev!)

Democrats think Santos trash and Republicans don’t want anything to do with him either, especially now that he’s under investigation by federal, state, and county authorities (in addition to the whole Brazil thing). One person who is especially disgusted by him is fellow openly gay New York Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Earlier today, 34-year-old Torres tweeted a picture of plaque outside Santos’ new office along with the caption, “I am writing to report an act of vandalism.”

Santos’ first day on the job has been spent running down dead end hallways from reporters and sitting by himself in the back of the chamber looking lonely, friendless, and out of place, no doubt regretting his decision not to resign before taking office after being urged to do so by Democrats and some Republicans alike.

So far, Torres’ tweet has received 10,000 likes, 1,200 retweets, and a ton of great responses. Let’s have a look…

According to Politico, Santos has told Republican leaders that he does not plan to run for re-election in 2024. Honestly, after today, we’d be surprised if he even makes it through his first term.

