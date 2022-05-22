tiktalk

RJ Portales’ shirtless drive, Calvin Klein’s Pride collection, & a gay campground tour

Hear Chance the Rapper’s little brother, Chicago-based rapper Taylor Bennett, talk coming out of the closet, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jamie got a new license plate.

@problematictwinksearching for my soulmate

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Kentucky Jack went gay camping.

@kentuckyj4ck ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Disney dropped a pride collection…

@rickrockstar08 Disneys pride collection #disney #pride #disneyworld #gay #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Megan Stalter

…and Calvin Klein quickly followed.

@calvinklein This is Love. #Pride2022 #calvinklein #newproductalert ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

Wyoming’s anti-trans Senator Cynthia Lummis was shown the door.

@eileenvis It’s the evil smile for me…#graduation2022 #uwyo #universityofwyoming #commencement #speech #senator #gender #rights #umbridge🤮 ♬ original sound – Eileen (Like that Song)

Brandon Osorio and Richie Eisenberg woke up in Austin.

@brandonandrichie Mornings in Austin. 😌 #austintx #boyfriends ♬ original sound – Brandon & Richie

Jordan Torres swam in the ocean.

@jordantorresfc Pero no te valla a envolve !! #TrendAbsurda #envolverchallenge #envolver ♬ Envolver – Anitta

RJ Portales drove shirtless.

@rjportales Chest day is the best day #chestday #chest #fitness #postworkout #muscle #pecbounce ♬ original sound – Roberto Portales

Ashton Joseph showed off his dads.

@terrell_jarius #answer to @spidermark790 another GEM! This is exactly how he is with us. Silly and fun with daddy and serious and loving with dad ❤️ #father #parents #parentsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

And Rob Anderson explained that retro button-up.

@heartthrobert #gayscience #gay #gays #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson