Rodrigo Negrini is an acting triple threat with an impressive six pack to match

Rodrigo Negrini is a musical theater triple threat with stellar acting, singing and dancing chops.

Originally from Brazil, the out performer has been mesmerizing Mexican audiences by starring in the touring company of blockbuster musicals like Chicago, Aladdin, Les Miserables, Wicked, and Hairspray.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Among his plethora of gigs, Negrini has appeared in the titular role in Aladdin and as Prince Eric in Little Mermaid.

It’s no surprise as he’s equally dashing IRL too. Take a look…

Outside his acting gigs, Negrini is also a photographer and runs a theater workshop for aspiring actors and dancers.

With over 20 years performing on stage, the seasoned pro knows how to serve ballet, jazz, modern music, tap and ballroom dancing routines.

He can also give a fierce Fosse that both Chita Rivera and Catherine Zeta-Jones would approve.

And all that jazz…

In his personal life, Negrini has been in a relationship with architect Álvaro Lamuño since 2020.

For Valentine’s Day, he shared an adorable slideshow that showed the pair embracing over the years.

For the couple’s third anniversary in 2023, the duo enlisted the services of a professional photographer to capture the essence of their love on film.

In a series of shots, Negrini and Lamuño posed inside Mexico City’s historic National Museum of Art.

The Mona Lisa is shook!

It’s fantastic to see Negrini’s Latin queer excellence shine bright and we hope it inspires more members of the LGBTQ+ community to live out and proud in Mexico and beyond.

We’re also keeping our fingers crossed that he gets to flaunt his singing, acting and dancing skills on the Broadway stage very soon.

In the meantime, scroll for more amazing photos from Negrini’s Instagram and then give him a follow…