Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’s sit-down with Megyn Kelly offers textbook example of how NOT to run for president

In case there was any question over just how uncharismatic, uninspiring, and, frankly, uninteresting Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis truly is, one only needs to look as far as his recent chat with Megyn Kelly (ugh) to find their answer.
The gay-hating governor sat down with the failed-morning-show-host-turned-basement-podcaster over the weekend for an epically boring 50-minute interview about his flailing–not to mention failing–presidential primary campaign.
A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found DeSantis trailing GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by almost 40 points, with just 17% support compared to Trump’s commanding 54%.
Per NYT:
The poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting “radical woke ideology,” favored the former president…
…Below those lopsided top-line figures were other ominous signs for Mr. DeSantis. He performed his weakest among some of the Republican Party’s biggest and most influential constituencies. He earned only 9 percent support among voters at least 65 years old and 13 percent of those without a college degree. Republicans who described themselves as “very conservative” favored Mr. Trump by a 50-point margin, 65 percent to 15 percent.
Unfortunately for DeSantis, his mindless interview with Kelly probably isn’t gonna help too much with those sinking poll numbers. We sat through (read: fast-forwarded) the entire thing so you wouldn’t have to. Here’s a quick recap…
The two talked about a whole host of issues, ranging from his plans to “protect women are girls from men who claim they are trans”…
To how he will save kids from “woke” corporations like Bud Light and Disney that are trying to convert them into LGBTQ+ adults and/or LGBTQ+ allies…
To his wife, Casey, who was deemed “America’s Karen” after she released a wildly homophobic ad attacking queer people by leaning into the gay groomer narrative last month…
Other hard-hitting topics included what DeSantis, who is not a doctor, thinks about Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden‘s health (he basically said they’re old and decrepit and need to step aside); whether he would pardon Trump if the ex-president were sentenced to prison (he would because he doesn’t think it’s a good idea “to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison”); and if he enjoys campaigning (he does, he really, really, does, he swears!).
Despite being a softball interview, during which Kelly mostly just parrotted DeSantis’ talking points in the form of questions and asked almost no follow ups, in the end, he still somehow managed to come across as even less likeable than before.
But don’t just take our word for it. Check out what other people, mostly Republicans, have been saying…
Boring AF.— Dokter Phaco (@dokterphaco) July 29, 2023
Couldn’t watch the full interview. I couldn’t connect with him at all and he was not relatable.— PG (@JoeJoe47744013) July 31, 2023
Seems like #DeSantis‘s team prepared the questions.. All the questions are designed to project DeSantis in a positive light, I don’t see any hard questions there..— GV (@JaguarGV) July 29, 2023
Clearly a set up interview.
Thanks but no thanks never voting for him and l live in FLORIDA.— Marie Dato (@MarieDato99421) July 29, 2023
You made him sound so dumb and hypocritical in regards to the Disney and Bud Light situation. Lmao— Zack Johnson (@ZackJohnson89) July 31, 2023
I just want him to go away. Such an annoying fraud— ULTRA MAGA FORCE 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@populistrevolt2) July 29, 2023
Nobody cares about your softy interview. We see those almost daily with him— SS 🇺🇸🍊EXTREME MAGA 🍊🇺🇸 (@ss_scmb) July 31, 2023
He’s a liar , a bigot and a fraud !— RickyGclef (@rickygclef) July 29, 2023
He should just withdraw and focus on Florida— Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) July 29, 2023
A wasted interview.— Angel (@AngelB1953) July 29, 2023
Watch the full 50-minute interview below. Or don’t.
7 Comments
decrans
Meanwhile, The Washington Post frets about the cratering support among Black Democrats this week. ” Democrats are at least partially basing their newfound concern on the steep decline of participation in the midterm election last year among black voters, dropping from 51.7 percent in 2018 to 42 percent in 2022 — a difference of almost ten points. More specifically, these declines were seen in “key states like Georgia, the center of Democrats’ plans to mobilize Black voters in large margins for Biden in 2024.” Similar results abound with the Hispanic/Latino community.
Bosch
Deflections need to be subtle to be effective.
Mediocre troll.
still_onthemark
Simple: in 2018 Trump was still president. In 2022 Trump was gone (for the moment) so turnout went down some. In 2024 Trump will be the nominee again, therefore all the Trump-haters will turn out again.
decrans
I’m just telling you the facts on the table. The Black votes are down. The Republicans have picked off the working-class voters. Hispanic votes are down. The latest New York Times poll has Biden and Trump tied at 43 percent. Y’all haven’t made any concessions to these various demographics that you claim to love so much. And honestly, Bosch, those deflections are similar to your array of word salad vomits that you submit as ‘arguments’ on a routine basis. Another fact of the matter: I lived in Watts and South Central. There are A LOT of black men who like Donald Trump. I see it as a textbook example of how Democrats continue to repeat the same mistakes from 2016. And frankly, a sizable chunk of Americans hate Biden just as much. What’s yall’s game plan here?
decrans
Joe Biden had the weakest showing of any presidential candidate in Compton going back to the 1960s. Clearly, the Democratic messaging is just as bad. What are your plans to mobilize minority voters? Donald Trump has made strides with them moreso than any Republican candidate. Your base is starting to fissure. But hey, continue to bury your head in the sand, Bosch. At the end of the day, the message of ‘men become women’ isn’t catching on with the two evergreen demos in your voting bloc. Those are the facts on the table, bud.
Mister P
Yes. It’s absolutely horrifying to think that ron or don could get in because democrats are apathetic about voting.
ZzBomb
We’ve had some pretty strong turn out in recent elections, even on local levels. Between the abortion issue and the “slavery had benefits” face plant, I think more and more people see the choice is clear: no more republicans.