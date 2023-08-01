Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’s sit-down with Megyn Kelly offers textbook example of how NOT to run for president

In case there was any question over just how uncharismatic, uninspiring, and, frankly, uninteresting Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis truly is, one only needs to look as far as his recent chat with Megyn Kelly (ugh) to find their answer.

The gay-hating governor sat down with the failed-morning-show-host-turned-basement-podcaster over the weekend for an epically boring 50-minute interview about his flailing–not to mention failing–presidential primary campaign.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found DeSantis trailing GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by almost 40 points, with just 17% support compared to Trump’s commanding 54%.

Per NYT:

The poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting “radical woke ideology,” favored the former president… …Below those lopsided top-line figures were other ominous signs for Mr. DeSantis. He performed his weakest among some of the Republican Party’s biggest and most influential constituencies. He earned only 9 percent support among voters at least 65 years old and 13 percent of those without a college degree. Republicans who described themselves as “very conservative” favored Mr. Trump by a 50-point margin, 65 percent to 15 percent.

Unfortunately for DeSantis, his mindless interview with Kelly probably isn’t gonna help too much with those sinking poll numbers. We sat through (read: fast-forwarded) the entire thing so you wouldn’t have to. Here’s a quick recap…

The two talked about a whole host of issues, ranging from his plans to “protect women are girls from men who claim they are trans”…

"He had been a pioneer in injecting men into women's competitions…"@RonDeSantis on how he'll "protect women and girls from men who claim they are trans" getting into women spaces and sports, and if Trump is "soft" on the issue. Watch and subscribe:https://t.co/Y12z2uLeBJ pic.twitter.com/YTvcBvVEaU — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 28, 2023

To how he will save kids from “woke” corporations like Bud Light and Disney that are trying to convert them into LGBTQ+ adults and/or LGBTQ+ allies…

"We are going to protect our kids, and we will take on big corporations to do so…"@MegynKelly and Gov. @RonDeSantis get deep into the issues of Disney, Bud Light, and government punishing speech. Watch below, and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8dhttps://t.co/Yg9dRqRv5y — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 28, 2023

To his wife, Casey, who was deemed “America’s Karen” after she released a wildly homophobic ad attacking queer people by leaning into the gay groomer narrative last month…

"This is a good person…they just don't like the fact that she's effective…"



Gov @RonDeSantis on how he deals with media and leftist attacks on his wife, Casey. See the full clip, and download the episode here:https://t.co/F96HgI7HIWhttps://t.co/tvsoLdktD7 pic.twitter.com/RDrzcb7upv — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 29, 2023

Other hard-hitting topics included what DeSantis, who is not a doctor, thinks about Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden‘s health (he basically said they’re old and decrepit and need to step aside); whether he would pardon Trump if the ex-president were sentenced to prison (he would because he doesn’t think it’s a good idea “to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison”); and if he enjoys campaigning (he does, he really, really, does, he swears!).

Despite being a softball interview, during which Kelly mostly just parrotted DeSantis’ talking points in the form of questions and asked almost no follow ups, in the end, he still somehow managed to come across as even less likeable than before.

But don’t just take our word for it. Check out what other people, mostly Republicans, have been saying…

Boring AF. — Dokter Phaco (@dokterphaco) July 29, 2023

Couldn’t watch the full interview. I couldn’t connect with him at all and he was not relatable. — PG (@JoeJoe47744013) July 31, 2023

Seems like #DeSantis‘s team prepared the questions.. All the questions are designed to project DeSantis in a positive light, I don’t see any hard questions there..



Clearly a set up interview. — GV (@JaguarGV) July 29, 2023

Thanks but no thanks never voting for him and l live in FLORIDA. — Marie Dato (@MarieDato99421) July 29, 2023

You made him sound so dumb and hypocritical in regards to the Disney and Bud Light situation. Lmao — Zack Johnson (@ZackJohnson89) July 31, 2023

I just want him to go away. Such an annoying fraud — ULTRA MAGA FORCE 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@populistrevolt2) July 29, 2023

Nobody cares about your softy interview. We see those almost daily with him — SS 🇺🇸🍊EXTREME MAGA 🍊🇺🇸 (@ss_scmb) July 31, 2023

He’s a liar , a bigot and a fraud ! — RickyGclef (@rickygclef) July 29, 2023

He should just withdraw and focus on Florida — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) July 29, 2023

A wasted interview. — Angel (@AngelB1953) July 29, 2023

Watch the full 50-minute interview below. Or don’t.