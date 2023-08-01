hot mess express

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’s sit-down with Megyn Kelly offers textbook example of how NOT to run for president

In case there was any question over just how uncharismatic, uninspiring, and, frankly, uninteresting Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis truly is, one only needs to look as far as his recent chat with Megyn Kelly (ugh) to find their answer.

The gay-hating governor sat down with the failed-morning-show-host-turned-basement-podcaster over the weekend for an epically boring 50-minute interview about his flailing–not to mention failing–presidential primary campaign.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found DeSantis trailing GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by almost 40 points, with just 17% support compared to Trump’s commanding 54%.

Per NYT:

The poll shows that some of Mr. DeSantis’s central campaign arguments — that he is more electable than Mr. Trump, and that he would govern more effectively — have so far failed to break through. Even Republicans motivated by the type of issues that have fueled Mr. DeSantis’s rise, such as fighting “radical woke ideology,” favored the former president…

…Below those lopsided top-line figures were other ominous signs for Mr. DeSantis. He performed his weakest among some of the Republican Party’s biggest and most influential constituencies. He earned only 9 percent support among voters at least 65 years old and 13 percent of those without a college degree. Republicans who described themselves as “very conservative” favored Mr. Trump by a 50-point margin, 65 percent to 15 percent.

Unfortunately for DeSantis, his mindless interview with Kelly probably isn’t gonna help too much with those sinking poll numbers. We sat through (read: fast-forwarded) the entire thing so you wouldn’t have to. Here’s a quick recap…

The two talked about a whole host of issues, ranging from his plans to “protect women are girls from men who claim they are trans”…

To how he will save kids from “woke” corporations like Bud Light and Disney that are trying to convert them into LGBTQ+ adults and/or LGBTQ+ allies…

To his wife, Casey, who was deemed “America’s Karen” after she released a wildly homophobic ad attacking queer people by leaning into the gay groomer narrative last month…

Other hard-hitting topics included what DeSantis, who is not a doctor, thinks about Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden‘s health (he basically said they’re old and decrepit and need to step aside); whether he would pardon Trump if the ex-president were sentenced to prison (he would because he doesn’t think it’s a good idea “to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison”); and if he enjoys campaigning (he does, he really, really, does, he swears!).

Despite being a softball interview, during which Kelly mostly just parrotted DeSantis’ talking points in the form of questions and asked almost no follow ups, in the end, he still somehow managed to come across as even less likeable than before.

