Rugby legend Ben Cohen makes his acting debut in new queer-themed series & we’re so here for it

Ben Cohen is an icon to LGBTQ+ youth. The retired rugby star dedicates his life to promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion, and was even one of the initial inductees to the Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame.

That’s why his role in a new queer-themed British anthology series, Patterns, is so perfect. In one of the episodes, a teenager named Liam is coming out, and looks for guidance from the poster on his wall: a shirtless picture of Cohen.

Miraculously, Cohen answers Liam’s request, and comes alive! The former winger helps Liam build up the confidence to overcome school bullies, and come out to his dad, who’s described as “pretty DILF-y.” (In our opinion, Cohen would’ve been great for that role, too!)

The 44-year-old was one of the heroes of England’s championship-winning 2003 Rugby World Cup team. Over his illustrious career, he scored 155 points for his home country in international play. He was a force on the field, and in retirement, he’s been a force in the world LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Following his father’s sudden death, Cohen set up the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation, a charity that combats bullying. He’s been honored by the Human Rights Campaign for his work.

Through the years, he’s embraced his gay icon status, even putting out his own calendar.

When asked about his role in Patterns, Cohen harkened back to his long-time embrace of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was something that I’m very passionate about,” he said. “That whole being an LGBTQ+ ally, and where it’s come from when I started. And how important it is to be an ally, what an ally looks like, and how we break down stereotypes, using straight allies like myself, a world champion sportsman, to boot, to really start a conversation and have an understanding about differences.”

There have been at least 10 out gay pro rugby players in the U.K., including Ian Roberts, who came out while he was still an active player in 1995.

Devin Ibañez is the only male pro rugby player who’s come out in the U.S.

Cohen says he wants to be remembered for creating an accepting environment for all athletes.

“Let’s not just do campaigns to shout about issues. Leave a legacy,” he said. “You know, what is your legacy? How do we drive a cultural change? I think sport definitely has the power to do that.”

While Cohen is far from the only LGBTQ+ ally in pro sports, he’s one of the few who’s made it his primary focus–especially in the U.K.

“There are a lot of our sports stars that should be role models and they’re not,” he said.

Through the years, Cohen has done more than just speak about LGBTQ+ issues: he’s put his words into action. That’s also the case with his role in Patterns. At one point in the episode, he dances in a fantasized ballet wearing nothing but a crop top and cutoff shorts.

There’s nothing wrong with showing off your midriff and thighs. In fact, it’s encouraged!

“This was a great opportunity to be a role model and to help support [Patterns director-producer] Rex [Glensy] through something that I’ve probably always been curious of, with acting,” said Cohen.

For decades, Cohen has stood on stages and spoken about LGBTQ+ issues to audiences around the world. We’re excited to see his advocacy reach TV viewers as well.

