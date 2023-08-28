PHOTOS: Rugby player Devin Ibañez & his BF’s big gay summer of love ends with a dreamy vacay in Greece

Devin Ibañez and Fergus Wade lived like Greek Gods to cap off their summer of love.

The adorable sports couple, who have been together for five years, spent the last couple of weeks traveling around Greece–and leaving plenty of photographic evidence.

As the first Major League Rugby player to publicly come out as gay, Devin has been candid about the role Fergus has played in his coming out journey. In an Outsports essay, the 25-year-old says Fergus provides him with “love” and “strength” that he didn’t previously know he had.

They dated for three years before Devin publicly came out, and lived apart during that time as well. With that history in mind, it’s been beautiful to see them hit milestones this summer, such as attending their first Pride and wedding together.

Devin referenced their past Monday in an Instagram post celebrating their two-week Greek vacation.

“Still can’t believe I got to spend two weeks traveling around Greece with my favorite person,” he wrote. “After spending 3 out of 5 years of our relationship making it work long-distance, this year has been our best yet.”

For their first three years together, Devin lived in the Greater Boston area, and Fergus lived in the U.K. With both of them now in the U.K., their future seems limitless.

“Finally living in the same place, getting to travel the world together and build towards the future is something we do not take for granted,” wrote Devin. “Sifnos will always have a special place in our heart and I can’t wait to see where our adventures will take us next.”

In addition to checking out Sifnos, Devin and Fergus also visited Athens, Santorini and the Cyclades, another Greek island group in the Aegean Sea

For these two, it certainly seems like heaven is a place on Earth–or at least in Greece!

Devin played for the Major League Rugby team, the New England Free Jacks, during their exhibition 2019 season. He won a gold medal while representing Team USA at the 2017 World Maccabiah Games in Israel, and captured the 2018 D1 National Championship with his club team.

The rugger penned his coming out essay in December 2020.

Though Devin and Fergus were together at the time, their secretive life took a toll on them.

“It just got to the point where we had the conversation a few times if [coming out] was something I was afraid to do because of backlash, or because I was ashamed of him,” Devin told Queerty in 2021. “You can have that conversation any number of times, but actions speak louder than words. So it started to impact me even more when I realized the impact it was taking on him.”

Beneath a photo celebrating their five-year anniversary, Devin says they both push each other to be better.

“Without him, I never would have landed a new job in the UK or had the courage to leave the negative cycles I had trapped myself in,” he said.

Devin and Fergus have come a long way over the last few years. They enjoyed the perfect gay summer, from checking out WorldPride in Madrid to dressing in pink for Barbie!

“Our first ever Madrid Pride was one to remember,” wrote Devin on Instagram. “While I could have probably done with about 1 million less people, it was incredible to see such a massive gathering of queer people from across the world. “

While they look pretty in pink, they clean up nicely as well. The photos from their first wedding together were spectacular.

Maybe those pics are a harbinger of what’s to come? We’ll be watching Instagram to find out.