Ryan Murphy, Evan Peters & Nicey Nash team on a new series about notorious gay killer

Television mogul Ryan Murphy has just announced his latest project, and his newest collaborators. The producer behind Pose, Feud, American Crime Story and Ratched will next bite into the life of notorious gay cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Deadline reports that Murphy and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan have created Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as a limited series for Netflix. The trade site further reports that actor Evan Peters, known for his work in Pose and the X-Men film series will lead the cast as Jeffrey Dahmer. Peters will star alongside actress Niecy Nash (When They See Us), Penelope Ann Miller (Kindergarten Cop), Shaun Brown, Colin Ford and Oscar-nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water).

Miller & Jenkins will step into the roles of Dahmer’s ultra-religious parents. Nash, meanwhile, will play Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor who suspected Dahmer’s crimes and notified the police multiple times about his behavior. Further plot details remain mum, though the show is described as “largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and dives deeply into the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree.”

No release date has yet been announced.

Jeffrey Dahmer remains one of the most notorious serial killers in history, having murdered and cannibalized at least 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer’s sexuality also played a role in his ability to operate, as he often preyed on other gay men. Homophobia and police disconnect from the queer community at the time resulted in shoddy investigations and let him continue to operate for years.