Ryan Murphy and Leslie Jordan is the power couple we all need right now

Leslie Jordan, the undisputed breakout star of Instagram during COVID-19 lockdown, just scored his next job: a new starring role from Ryan Murphy.

Jordan and Murphy have collaborated before when the actor landed a role in American Horror Story. With Jordan’s star on the rise, Murphy teased their next collaboration on May 3.

“So yes it’s TRUE I am writing a project for national treasures Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott to star in together,” Murphy wrote on Instagram. “Should it be a romance? A buddy comedy? A heist movie? All I know is Leslie is going to be fabulously wealthy in it, and Dylan will have a backstory as a former masseur.”

That sounds good enough for us. McDermott currently stars on the Murphy-produced Netflix series Hollywood as a gas station owner-cum-pimp and escort. Jordan, an openly gay man, has long proven himself one of Hollywood’s most reliable performers. In 2006, he picked up an Emmy Award for a guest spot on Will & Grace.