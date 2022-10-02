See the dumpster that might be the worst attempt at LGBTQ pride

If i have to be trash at least I get to be gay trash pic.twitter.com/9PZ5nc3hF9 — LGBTQ+ Support ???? (@sagalgbtsupport) December 15, 2021

We already knew rainbow-washing was an issue, but a dumpster decorated like an LGBTQ pride flag might just mark a new low. Worse yet, the dumpster is prominently labeled “Garbage” in boldfaced lettering.

An image of the dumpster resurfaced recently on the r/queermeme subreddit. “We are not trash, never were trash, [and] will never be trash,” Reddit user u/MaDeMeMe wrote, captioning the post.

Other social media users have also shared images of this dumpster—or dumpsters just like it. A Reddit user posted the same image to the r/therewasanattempt forum earlier this year, with the caption “[There was an attempt] to be inclusive.”

A Redditor who shared a similar photo in March 2019 said that the dumpster made its presence known at Seattle Pride.

And other users have found the funny side. “If I have to be trash, at least I get to be gay trash,” Twitter user @sagalgbtsupport tweeted last year.

Someone else made a photo of the rainbow dumpster into a meme image, adding the caption, “Just ran into my ex at Pride.”

And back on the new r/queermeme thread, one user wrote, “I would hope this was an attempt at being LGTBQ+ friendly but failing miserably.”

And another person commented, “Nah, we’re just dealing with a lot of trash and know how to deal with it. Fingerguns.”