5 corporate pride moments from this June that were entirely too camp

Another Pride month for the books, boys! Only 334 and a half days til the next one.

This month was chock-full of queer celebrations and setbacks, but one of the most fun parts of it all was seeing what wild little tactics businesses were going to pull out to cater to our fruity demographics. And pander, they did!

From bottom buns to tasting too much of the rainbow, here are this Pride month’s 5 wildest corporate moments:

Postmates partnered with gay comedian Rob Anderson (and a gay rectal surgeon) to introduce a new menu specifically designed to keep everything squeaky clean in the boudoir. Gay chef Alex Hall — who’s been making bottom-friendly recipes for over a year on TikTok — doubted the efficacy of this menu and the range of messy foods it contained, but hey, it’s the thought that counts!

Burger King has had few odd but well-intentioned ally moments over the past few years, but Burger King Austria really upped the ante with this one. The chain turned to promoting whoppers for Pride with either two top buns or two bottom buns in a cheeky reference to popular gay position terms. This did leave us all wondering if this means regular whoppers are vers, but we dare not ask.

Somebody over at Skittles’ social team probably got a stern talking to a couple weeks ago. They liked a tweet that was admittedly tamely captioned “Taste the rainbow @Skittles” with two pictures attached. One was a charming picture of the gay Onlyfans star who had tweeted it out, and the next was his moneymaker on full display. It’s unclear if this was a complete mis-click somewhere or if they just didn’t notice this guy’s meal ticket out on full display, but it seems a bit too big to miss.

Nutter Butter has one of those buck-wild social media feeds that will just say anything and hope you’re along for the ride, and it can be kind of glorious. A crowd favorite came just a few days ago when, to close out Pride month, they sent out a play on a Nat King Cole tune, saying “N is for the way you nut at me.” Honestly, the sentiment is almost as sweet as their cookies.

In the spirit of saving the best for last, we’re closing out with Cann’s incredible “Taste So Good” song and video. Featuring the wildest little all-star line-up the world has seen in a long time, including a wildly seductive Gus Kenworthy and a pink-drenched scene between Kesha, Drag Race alum Jorgeous, and THEE Patricia Arquette. The gay-owned cannabis beverage company decided they were going to give the gays everything they needed this month, and a million thanks to them for it.