Skittles’ Twitter account likes pics of OnlyFans star covered in rainbows–and nothing else

It seems somebody on the Skittles social media team got a bit too excited about tasting the rainbow.
Earlier today, the official Skittles account briefly liked a tweet it had been tagged in by gay OnlyFans model Chris Stone that was a little more, um, revealing than anybody could’ve expected:
how is THE OFFICIAL Skittles account gonna have a bio like THAT and then proceed to like a literal d*ck pic… 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TBLGsWnAIX
— ؘ (@ipuoi) June 14, 2022
The tweet has since been unliked by the official Skittles account, but not before people all over on Twitter took notice.
Stone has since posted a screenshot of Skittles’ like tab with the caption, “Shoutout to the skittles intern that liked my p*nis.”
The candy company recently rolled out their annual all-white packaging for Pride month again, which features the slogan: “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.” The Twitter like might’ve been taking the Pride month support a little far, but one has to admire the dedication!
Our thoughts and prayers to the Skittles social media team on this day.
bachy
Hmmm. Anyone have a link to the rainbow-hued OnlyFans pics??
thisisnotreal
@bachy you dont need a link to his OF the pic was posted to his twitter and as of a few minutes ago it was still there. ( its @chrissstonerr in case your thirsty).