Skittles’ Twitter account likes pics of OnlyFans star covered in rainbows–and nothing else

It seems somebody on the Skittles social media team got a bit too excited about tasting the rainbow.

Earlier today, the official Skittles account briefly liked a tweet it had been tagged in by gay OnlyFans model Chris Stone that was a little more, um, revealing than anybody could’ve expected:

how is THE OFFICIAL Skittles account gonna have a bio like THAT and then proceed to like a literal d*ck pic… 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TBLGsWnAIX — ؘ (@ipuoi) June 14, 2022

The tweet has since been unliked by the official Skittles account, but not before people all over on Twitter took notice.

WHICH INTERN IS GETTING FREAKY ON THE COMPANY PAGE pic.twitter.com/ZLbOgSD9VL — ony 🔱 (@onyekasc) June 14, 2022

They wanted a taste of the rainbow pic.twitter.com/CEqoL3Md2j — devonne (satellite stan account) (@exoislife_5) June 14, 2022

i got your tea @Skittles we all saw it — anania (@Anania00) June 14, 2022

OH- TASTE THE RAINBOW?? pic.twitter.com/LtxYJh7Axg — Flewghul⛄️SCUBA DOOBA DOOP DOOP DOO (@FloogleWoogleSr) June 14, 2022

The Skittles social media intern pic.twitter.com/hUK4oLQUdW — Fruit Salad Society tastes like Glasgow fly (@jewelcoatfish) June 14, 2022



Stone has since posted a screenshot of Skittles’ like tab with the caption, “Shoutout to the skittles intern that liked my p*nis.”

The candy company recently rolled out their annual all-white packaging for Pride month again, which features the slogan: “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.” The Twitter like might’ve been taking the Pride month support a little far, but one has to admire the dedication!

Our thoughts and prayers to the Skittles social media team on this day.