Skittles’ Twitter account likes pics of OnlyFans star covered in rainbows–and nothing else

It seems somebody on the Skittles social media team got a bit too excited about tasting the rainbow.

Earlier today, the official Skittles account briefly liked a tweet it had been tagged in by gay OnlyFans model Chris Stone that was a little more, um, revealing than anybody could’ve expected:

The tweet has since been unliked by the official Skittles account, but not before people all over on Twitter took notice.


Stone has since posted a screenshot of Skittles’ like tab with the caption, “Shoutout to the skittles intern that liked my p*nis.”

The candy company recently rolled out their annual all-white packaging for Pride month again, which features the slogan: “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.” The Twitter like might’ve been taking the Pride month support a little far, but one has to admire the dedication!

Our thoughts and prayers to the Skittles social media team on this day.

