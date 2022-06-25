This makeshift pride flag has Reddit in stitches

The users of Reddit’s r/gay community recently rediscovered a viral photo of a makeshift pride flag decorating a building in Brighton, UK.

We say “makeshift” because the flag doesn’t show the familiar rainbow stripes. In fact, the flag isn’t even a flag at all. It’s a Twister mat.

And Reddit users awarded full participation points to whoever was behind this creative repurposing.

“He’s a little confused, but he’s got the spirit,” one commenter wrote.

“There was an attempt,” said another.

A third added, “They did their best, and I can appreciate that.”

And another user made the valid point that “gays have to be flexible.”

The same photo was posted in the r/CasualUK subreddit three years ago, and commenters showed their appreciation then, too, giving the pic more than 72,000 upvotes.

“Honestly, I think this is quite clever,” one person said.

“The T in LGBT stands for Twister,” a second person joked.

“I wonder how many people discovered they were gay through Twister?” a third pondered. (Many, if you believe the gay erotica stories on the web.)

Meanwhile, one commenter speculated that someone was going to “climb up there [and] bring it down so everyone can have an epic game of Street Twister.”

Someone else replied, “Nude Street Twister, if I know Brighton.”

And then there was this logic: “If something is twisted, it isn’t straight.”

Hard to argue with that point!