A pride guide to lesser-known LGBTQ+ pride flags

Even with a Pride Month gone virtual, you’re still bound to see rainbow flags around your neighborhood… and likely some light blue, pink, and white trans pride flags, too.
Related: GOP lawmakers want to ban Pride and trans flags on public buildings
If you’re extra lucky, you’ll see some of the lesser-known but no less important flags below. If this is your first time seeing these designs or even these terms, you’re in the right place. Scroll down to check out the rainbow as seen through some other prisms…
Agender individuals identify with no gender or gender identity. The agender flag has seven stripes—light green, white, gray, and black going from center to edge.
Aromantic people don’t experience romantic love but may still enjoy sex. The aromantic pride flag has five bands: green, light green, white, gray, and black.
View this post on Instagram
This week is Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week! ?An aromantic person is someone who doesn’t experience romantic attraction, and sometimes refers to themselves as ‘aro’ or ‘arospec’. . Aromanticism is often confused for asexuality, but asexuality is only a lack of sexual attraction. Not all asexuals are aromantic, and not all aromantics are asexual. (But if they are both, these people may identify as being ‘aroace’!) . In light of Aromantic Soectrum Awareness Week, I’d encourage you to ask questions, read, and google to learn more about aromanticism! . To all our arospec friends, big green hearts to you!!! ?????? . ? Enamel pins by The Pin Prick ? www.pinprick.shop ? IG: @pinprick.shop [-10% code in bio!] ? FREE international shipping! ???? Stay proud!
Asexual people don’t experience sexual attraction and find little no enjoyment in sexual activity — but may still experience romantic love. Gray asexual people, meanwhile, exist on the spectrum between asexuality and sexuality and experience sexual attraction occasionally.
The asexual pride flag has four bands: black, gray, white, and purple.
Intersex individuals are born with physical sex characteristics that are different than medical norms for physical sex characteristics. The intersex pride flag is yellow with a circle outlined in purple.
View this post on Instagram
I finally put up my Intersex flag! I have an intersex condition called CaH short for Nonclassic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. I'm proud of who I am and you should be too! ?? #intersex #intersexpride #intersexual #intersexpride #intersexisbeautiful #intersexflag #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtqia #lgbtqiapride #lgbtq?
Related: There’s finally an official trans flag emoji
Nonbinary and genderqueer individuals embody gender identities outside of the masculine-feminine binary. The nonbinary pride flag has four stripes: yellow, white, purple, and black. The genderqueer pride flag has three: lavender, white, and green.
View this post on Instagram
She/They is a-okay! ??? . . My partner wanted to practice pride looks with her new palette, and even though this isn’t usually in my comfort zone, I was fully supportive. I was stoked when she wanted to do this color scheme! (Genderqueer flag/pride colors) It turned out so beautifully! She also handmade that pin for me last year for pride ??? . We should all celebrate pride and support each other every single day. I’m proud of who I am and that’ll never change. . . #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtq? #lgbtqpride #pride #proud #rainbow #flag #prideflag #genderqueerflag #queer #genderqueer #gay #thisiswhatgenderqueerlookslike #genderfluid #genderweird #androgynous #tomboy #tomboylooks #demiboy #gendernonconforming #nonbinary #loveislove #queerlove #beproud #outandproud #shetheyisaokay
Pansexual people experience sexual/romantic attraction to people regardless of sex or gender identity. The pansexual pride flag has three stripes: pink, yellow, and sky blue.
View this post on Instagram
Pansexual pride! . . . Credit plz . . . #pansexualpride #pansexuality #pansexualflag #pansexuallove #pan #pridemonth #pride #pride? #pride2020 #pridemonth #pridemonth2020 #lgbt #lgbtq? #lgbtq #loveislove #acceptance #digitalart #digitalillustration #digitaldrawing #digital #digitalpainting #art #artistsoninstagram #artist #artistsofinstagram #artwork #artworks #illustration #drawings #drawing #faceless
Demisexual individuals experience sexual attraction after emotional connection. The demisexual pride flag has a wide white band, a narrow purple band, a wide gray bland, and a right-facing black chevron.
Happy Pride, all!
One Comment
Polaro
A flag no one understands is just a pretty graphic. I don’t mind all these flags, but they do seem to divide us into even smaller groups.